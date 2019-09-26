Expedia celebrates Las Vegas' love for Canada with jackpot travel deals

-- October is Canadian Appreciation Month in Las Vegas, and to help Canadians get the most out of their Sin City escape, Expedia.ca is spotlighting discounts and activities tailor-made for Canucks all month long.

-- From celebrity Canadian chefs and sporting events, to Cirque and Shania Twain – Vegas serves up a variety of Canadian tricks and treats this fall.

-- Visit Expedia.ca this month for special hotel offerings in Sin City, including 15% or more off select hotels and a special offer from The Venetian®Resort Las Vegas. Those who book The Venetian Resort on Expedia during October will receive a complimentary upgrade and breakfast credit1.

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- Canadians are well-known for their love of hockey, the great outdoors and home-grown talent like Drake and Shania Twain. But another passion unites Canadian travellers: a love for the bright lights of Las Vegas. According to Expedia data, Sin City ranks as one of the top destinations for Canadian travellers year after year. Furthermore, one in five Canadians surveyed consider it a "bucket list" destination and a great place for an impulse trip.1

The great news is Las Vegas loves Canadians back, which is why Expedia is kicking off a month-long celebration for all things Canadian in Sin City.

"We discovered that October has quietly and unofficially been dubbed Canadian Appreciation Month in Las Vegas, driven by a few hotels and tourism operators offering special deals just to Canadians," says Mary Zajac, PR Manager for Brand Expedia. "Our data shows that Canadians absolutely love Las Vegas, as a place to unwind, be pampered, enjoy a show or try their luck at the casinos. We're excited to jump on the chance to provide Canadians some great deals for their next trip, as well as a few recommended things to see and do during the visit."

From where to find the best poutine or watch a hockey game, to seeing Canadian-bred talent on the strip, read on for Expedia's roundup of Canadian-inspired Vegas activities. And head to Expedia.ca for special deals on hotels and packages all month long.

Plus tune in to ET Canada weeknights on Global throughout the month of October, as they highlight all of the Canadian talent and entertainment options available in Vegas.

Spellbinding Shows

Born in Canada, Cirque du Soleil has cast a hypnotic spell on Vegas with magical live performances and mind-bending circus acts. They're also a source of national pride – according to a recent survey of 1,000 Canadians, 40% say shows with music and acrobatics are at the top of the list when it comes to Vegas attractions2.

But which of the seven shows should you choose? The Quebec entertainment company's longest-running and most popular production is Mystère at the TI – Treasure Island Hotel and Casino. Or twist & shout to stunning acts at The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage.

If that (somehow) don't impress you much, then Shania Twain's still the one for you. The Ontario-born and raised singer just announced her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theatre in Las Vegas beginning in December. On Team Drizzy? Here's a double whammy -- not only has the 6 God announced his residency at Wynn Las Vegas' nightclub XS, his wax likeness is on display at Madame Tussaud's. The fully-interactive set will have you creating Insta-worthy videos of Champagne Papi himself.

Soak in the Strip

Take a cue from your fellow travellers and step onto the world's highest observation wheel ­­­-- The High Roller. It's Expedia.ca's top-selling activity and has glass capsules that give an unmatched view of the surrounding strip 3. For a more thrilling view, zipline over the strip at Fly LINQ Zipline.

Plate it Up

Vegas has made a Canadian staple its own by giving poutine the high roller treatment. Duck into Fries n' Pies near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for regular or duck fat fries with a wide selection of toppings or venture off-strip to 595 Craft & Kitchen for traditional poutine or some 'loco' toppings like a fried egg and furikake. For a combination of poutine, beer and hockey, head into the official bar of the Vegas Golden Knights, Born And Raised, for an indulgent skirt steak poutine.

If you're looking for more elevated cuisine, Sin City serves a banquet of gastronomical delights. Celebrity chef Emeril John Lagassé III may be American but taste sprinklings of his father's French-Canadian roots in the foie gras burger at Lagasse's Stadium or a side of duck fat fingerling potatoes at Delmonico Steakhouse. Another Canadian-born chef, Carlos Buscaglia, throws together a menu of elevated steakhouse classics at HEXX kitchen + bar washed down with hand-crafted cocktails and sweetened by a view of the dancing fountains of the Bellagio.

Catch a Hockey Game

Sport your Canadian colours as one of the Canadian NHL teams take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena throughout October. If you miss the Canadians in Vegas, deck yourself in black and gold and cheer for the Knights, who are coached by fellow-Canuck Gerard Gallant.

Rather not go to a live game? Head to the MGM Grand that lays claim to the most energetic book on the strip.

Outdoor Attractions

Vegas understands that a few days indoors gives most Canadians cabin fever. Trade your poker chips for a camera and hiking boots to capture breath-taking views of the Grand Canyon – the #3 activity for Las Vegas on Expedia.ca3 - or hike through the red sandstone keyholes and corkscrew formations of Antelope Canyon, a quick day trip away. Thrill seekers can also explore the Mojave Desert on an ATV, or experience the rush of indoor skydiving.

1 Offer includes a complimentary upgrade to a Bella Suite in the Venezia tower. Travellers will also be able to take advantage of a breakfast credit for two guests daily. Book during Canadian Appreciation Month, October 1-31, 2019 and valid for stay dates through April 30, 2020.

2 According to a Google Survey commissioned by Expedia of 1000 respondents in Canada from September 12-19, 2019

3 According to Expedia.ca data on Las Vegas activities sold from January 1 – August 31, 2019

