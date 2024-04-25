Expanding Horizons in Healthcare: EHN Canada Unveils EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia, Elevating Addiction and Mental Health Treatment in Atlantic Canada

LAWRENCETOWN, NS, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - EHN Canada proudly announces a significant regional expansion of EHN Bellwood's legacy in pioneering addiction and mental health treatment centres.

Recognizing the need in Nova Scotia for both evidence-based care and facilities with 24/7 access to medical professionals, EHN Canada worked hard and fast to bring both to the Maritimes when it reopened the unique Ledgehill Treatment Centre in the Annapolis Valley in 2021. EHN Canada's team of addiction and mental health experts have been proud to offer their evidence-based, comprehensive care to Atlantic Canada ever since. In the intermittent years, Ledgehill Treatment Centre has helped more Canadians receive world-class treatment – with access to on-site medical professionals at any time.

As the next step in advancing the delivery of top-tier mental health care to the Atlantic region, Ledgehill Treatment Centre will officially become EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia on April 22nd, marking its debut as the second Bellwood location under the EHN Canada umbrella. Steering this milestone is Helen Luedee, a renowned leader in mental health and addiction, now appointed as Executive Director of EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia and EHN Guardians Atlantic (a facility serving Canada's military, veterans and first responder community).

"As Executive Director of EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia and EHN Guardians Atlantic, I am thrilled to lead this significant expansion of Bellwood's pioneering addiction and mental health treatments in the Annapolis Valley. Our commitment to providing compassionate care and innovative solutions remains steadfast as we embark on this new chapter under the EHN Canada umbrella. EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia will continue to provide excellence in care for people with substance use disorder, building upon the excellent evidence-based care that Bellwood is known for. Together, we will continue to empower individuals on their journey towards wellness, fostering hope and healing within our community"

Helen Luedee, Executive Director, EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia and EHN Guardians Atlantic

EHN Canada is a network of essential mental health and addiction facilities across Canada. They are building on their reputation for clinically informed, evidence-based, comprehensive treatment for addiction, trauma, depression, anxiety, and more with EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia.

EHN Bellwood Toronto , a part of EHN Canada , has created and administered treatment programs for addiction and related mental health disorders for over 40 years. Their evidence-based treatment model is rooted in the work of co-founder Dr. Gordon Bell, a pioneer in addiction rehab and treatment in Ontario . EHN Bellwood, as an addiction treatment rehab centre, is defined by its long-standing experience, combined with a commitment to excellent patient care.

EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia, is surrounded by lush green spaces in its rural setting. With a focus on wellness, the staff encourages patients to take advantage of the beautiful surroundings to enjoy the fresh air and tranquillity and get outdoor exercise in support of their recovery. Recognizing that an overstressed mental health system is failing to provide prompt, effective care to many residents in the region, the establishment of an EHN Bellwood facility in Atlantic Canada marks a significant milestone in advancing mental health care excellence throughout the region.

At EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia, they believe that addiction rehab treatment programs should be holistic and should address their patients' psychological well-being, physical health, social world, and spiritual life. They will offer a range of services, including inpatient rehab, outpatient addiction therapy, alcohol detoxification, virtual treatment, and holistic addiction treatment.

EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia's programs provide immersive, 24/7 care with masters-level clinicians. An unwavering commitment to intensive support ensures that both addiction and mental health concerns are addressed in tandem, drawing upon the latest scientific insights and evidence-based methodologies. This combination of tradition and innovation sets EHN Bellwood Nova Scotia apart.

ABOUT EHN CANADA

EHN Canada is Canada's premier evidence-based network of industry-leading mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment facilities, each with a passion for providing quality treatment for Canadians. They are committed to caring for their patients and supporting their loved ones. With over 100 years of collective experience, their inpatient, outpatient, and online programs are offered nationwide, providing essential compassionate care to patients wherever they are.

For more information on EHN Canada's network of facilities, visit www.ehncanada.com

