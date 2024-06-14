ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, AB, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Fairness for every generation means making sure everyone in Canada has access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. That is why the governments of Canada and Alberta are bringing high-speed Internet access to underserved communities—including many Indigenous communities—across the province.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, together with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, announced over $153 million in federal and provincial funding for 24 projects to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 14,400 households in 120 rural and remote communities across Alberta. This includes over 800 Indigenous households.

This funding is part of an existing agreement between the governments of Canada and Alberta. On March 9, 2022, both governments announced a historic broadband partnership to invest up to $780 million to provide high–speed Internet access to Albertans in rural, remote and Indigenous communities. The governments of Canada and Alberta will continue to announce projects selected under this agreement over the coming months.

Everyone in Canada will have access to high-speed Internet by 2030, and 98% of Canadians will be connected by 2026. Canada is on track to meet its 2026 connectivity targets. These projects will contribute to reaching that goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities in communities to make sure they can benefit from all of Canada's potential.

"High-speed Internet is no longer considered just a luxury. The federal government funding committed today will bring reliable high-speed Internet to over 14,400 underserved homes in 120 communities across Alberta. All communities, large and small, need a reliable connection to grow their potential in this digital world."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Reliable Internet access is a necessity for our communities to thrive. Over 14,000 households throughout rural Alberta will be able to get access to the high-speed Internet services they deserve. I'm proud of our work on the Universal Broadband Fund, and I'm looking forward to seeing these projects get shovels in the ground."

– The Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

The Alberta Broadband Strategy aims to provide every household in Alberta with access to high-speed Internet by the end of the 2026–27 fiscal year.

with access to high-speed Internet by the end of the 2026–27 fiscal year. On March 9, 2022 , a Canada - Alberta broadband partnership was announced. Under this agreement, approximately 200,000 households across Alberta will be connected to broadband thanks to an investment of up to $780 million , co-funded equally by both levels of government.

, a - broadband partnership was announced. Under this agreement, approximately 200,000 households across will be connected to broadband thanks to an investment of up to , co-funded equally by both levels of government. In Alberta , 89.4% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 82.6% in 2017. By 2026, 97.7% of the province is projected to be connected to high–speed Internet.

, 89.4% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 82.6% in 2017. By 2026, 97.7% of the province is projected to be connected to high–speed Internet. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $488 million in connectivity projects in Alberta .

