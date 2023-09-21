EXPANDING BEYOND SKINCARE, SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP.'S NO B.S. SKINCARE BRAND LAUNCHES FULL BODY NATURAL DEODORANT

No B.S. Skincare Continues to Lead Innovation in Clean Ingredient Beauty after Launching a Natural Deodorant + Skin Treatment Hybrid

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF), a growing wellness company in the clean ingredient plant, food and beauty space, is thrilled to announce a category expansion to its No BS Skincare brand – the differentiated Full Body Natural Deodorant with No Bad Stuff.

No BS Skincare's latest innovation, a Full Body Natural Deodorant has been designed to redefine how we experience both odor-less freshness and skincare, not just for our armpits but for all those often-neglected areas like feet, folds, and privates.

This innovative deodorant is a skincare for your armpits and more. Its commitment to purity and performance is what sets it apart from other leading natural deodorants, as it goes beyond simply eliminating odors without the use of aluminum and baking soda. Full Body Natural Deodorant aims to be a skin-treating powerhouse that nourishes & brightens skin while preventing bacteria from forming in the first place thanks to probiotics that balance the skin's microbiome and keep odor causing bacteria at bay.

"The Full Body Natural Deodorant with No Bad Stuff' is a significant milestone for No B.S. Skincare. It solves an important consumer problem, while maintaining the strict clean ingredient credentials consumers expect from the No B.S. brand." said Diana Briceno, CEO of No B.S. Skincare. "We're not just offering a product; we're reshaping the way people think about personal care."

Kathy Casey, CEO of Simply Better Brands, added, "This category-expanding launch is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to offering clean, effective solutions that cater to the needs of our informed Millennial and Generation Z consumers. It's a proof point of how we're expanding into high-growth and adjacent consumer product categories like the natural deodorant category with a 2.5x growth rate versus the global category*. With strategic brands like PureKana, TRUBAR, and No B.S. Skincare in our Simply Better Brands' portfolio, we envision both category and channel expansion as critical sources of growth."

The deodorant is available for purchase on www.liveNoBS.com and Amazon.

About the Formula

The carefully crafted formula features probiotics to balance the skin's microbiome, effectively neutralizing odor-causing bacteria before it occurs; grapefruit oil-infused starch for antimicrobial benefits, a natural citrus scent, helping skin regulate temperature and keeping it dry and cool; coconut oil to nourish and brighten skin; glycerin to keep skin moisturized and comfortable. The result is not only odorless and dry skin but also healthier, smoother, and brighter skin in the areas that need it most, from your pits to underboobs and bikini lines.

It is free from baking soda and aluminum, and it's vegan and cruelty-free, without parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, or sulfates. Plus, like all other No B.S. Skincare products, it doesn't contain the 1,600+ toxic ingredients they have banned. It is also proudly made in the USA.

For those who demand a better way to stay fresh and prioritize clean ingredient skincare, No BS Skincare's Full Body Natural Deodorant with No Bad Stuff is the ultimate solution. Discover the future of personal care by visiting the brand's website here: https://www.livenobs.com/products/citrus-deodorant

Source

*https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-deodorants-market

About No B.S. Skincare

No B.S. is on a mission to strip away the B.S. and change beauty for good with safe and healthy skincare that actually does what it says and says what it does. A line of vegan and gluten free products with no harmful petrochemicals, parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates - and no animal testing, ever.

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They do not promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

