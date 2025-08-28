REGINA, SK, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Families across Canada rely on access to high-quality, affordable, and inclusive child care. That is why the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan are working together to create more early learning and child-care spaces to meet the needs of children and families no matter where they live.

Yesterday, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development) on behalf of the Honourable, Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), joined the Honourable Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan's Minister of Education, to announce the creation of 540 new early learning and child care spaces at Saskatchewan Polytechnic campuses and Northlands College.

These new spaces are part of a broader effort to expand access on- campus child care for students, faculty and staff, while also serving as hands-on-training environments for students pursuing careers in early childhood education. This initiative represents an investment of $10.8 million through the Early Learning and Child Care Infrastructure Fund, under the Canada-–Saskatchewan Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

The Government of Canada remains committed to continuing to work with provinces and territories to create more child care spaces and to addressing the needs of families across the country. As of August 2025, provinces and territories have announced measures to create over 166,000 new affordable high-quality spaces, benefitting families of approximately 900,000 children across Canada, with some families saving thousands of dollars each year.

Building a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that works for families in every region of the country is a key part of the Government of Canada's plan to make life more affordable, support a strong workforce and grow the economy.

Quotes

"Child care spaces on campuses across Saskatchewan will help children grow and help families to get ahead. When early childhood education spaces are available for fees Canadians can actually afford, it supports families' financial security and lets parents build their careers in a growing workforce."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

"This investment is going to make a real difference for families in places like La Ronge, Regina, Prince Albert Moose Jaw and Saskatoon. These new, affordable on-campus child care spaces will mean that parents can keep working or studying while knowing their kids are in a safe, supportive environment. That's good news for families and good news for our communities."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"This initiative will increase child care in these communities and support early learning and child care students through work-integrated learning opportunities. These early learning and child care centres will serve children, students, faculty and the broader community supporting our commitment to making Saskatchewan the best place to work, live and raise a family."

– The Honourable Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan's Minister of Education

Quick facts

From the total of 540 new child care spaces, 450 spaces will be created at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campuses in Regina , Prince Albert , Moose Jaw , and the new Saskatoon campus, along with 90 additional spaces at Northlands College in La Ronge .

, , , and the new campus, along with 90 additional spaces at Northlands College in . This investment in infrastructure will strengthen the regulated child care system by designating 30% of the spaces for families facing barriers to access, including children with disabilities.

On May 13, 2024 , the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan announced the allocation of $27.7 million over four years, with approximately $19.1 million through 2025–2026 in federal funding, to the province under the Early Learning and Child Care Infrastructure Fund.

, the Government of and the Government of announced the allocation of over four years, with approximately through 2025–2026 in federal funding, to the province under the Early Learning and Child Care Infrastructure Fund. As part of the Canada–Saskatchewan Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, Saskatchewan is aiming to create 28,000 new regulated child care spaces by March 2026 .

is aiming to create 28,000 new regulated child care spaces by . On March 6, 2023 , Canada and Saskatchewan announced the province's achievement of an average cost of $10 a day for regulated early learning and child care under the Canada -wide system, effective April 1, 2023 .

, and announced the province's achievement of an average cost of a day for regulated early learning and child care under the -wide system, effective . As part of the Canada -wide Early Learning and Child Care system, the Government of Canada aims to create approximately 250,000 new child care spaces across the country by March 2026 to give families affordable child care options, no matter where they live.

-wide Early Learning and Child Care system, the Government of aims to create approximately 250,000 new child care spaces across the country by to give families affordable child care options, no matter where they live. No matter the child care option parents choose, the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) provides direct, tax-free support, helping about 3.5 million families, including over 6 million children every year. While families can use the benefit however they need, for many it significantly reduces the burden of child care expenses—in some cases, cutting them entirely thanks to federal, provincial and territorial investments to reduce child care fees in the Canada -wide early learning and child care system.

