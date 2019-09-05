Expanded Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show Returns to Toronto with Focus on Technologies Driving the Future of Canadian Manufacturing

Produced by SME – a non-profit association of professionals, educators and students committed to promoting and supporting the manufacturing industry – CMTS is the country's largest and most comprehensive trade show and conference for advanced manufacturing technologies, cutting-edge equipment, best practices and industry connections.

The 2019 show – 10 per cent larger in both exhibitor and attendee numbers – is expected to attract more than 9,000 manufacturing professionals from across the country and the world and will feature more than 430 exhibits – with some 700 industry suppliers represented – more than 80 education sessions and 4 workshops. With an expanded conference taking place over three days and focused into three education tracks – Digital Transformations in Manufacturing, Advancements in Automation Technology and Additive Manufacturing – the event delivers the latest insights by some of the industry's most creative minds.

Topping the list of speakers are keynote presentations by:

Ric Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Desktop Metal, who will present on "Additive Manufacturing as an Enabler of Industry 4.0" (September 30, 9 a.m.)

Jim Balsillie, chair of the Centre for International Governance Innovation and former chairman and co-CEO of Research In Motion, who will discuss "Strategies in the Era of Intangible Assets" (October 1, 9 a.m.)

The Honourable Jean Charest, partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Quebec premier (2003-2012) and member of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada, will share his unique insights on "Trade, Trends, Uncertainty and Canada" (October 2, 9 a.m.)

"CMTS continues to evolve with the Canadian manufacturing landscape, delivering a program line-up that presents the latest technologies from global OEMs while also addressing the manufacturing revolution that is upon us," said Julie Pike, director, Canadian events at SME, adding that there will be more than 1.3 million kilograms (three million pounds) of manufacturing equipment on the show floor and live demonstrations of hundreds of technology supplier solutions under one roof.

Calling CMTS a diverse and interactive experience, Pike explained that the event puts the capabilities of machine tools and tooling, metalworking and advanced manufacturing technology – including the latest in additive manufacturing – on display and explores the applications across multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy, government, agriculture, food processing, construction, and more. "These technologies are challenging the status quo, from best practices throughout the business landscape to public policy," she said.

Hundreds of leading technology and manufacturing companies debut exciting new products and innovations at CMTS. These exhibits draw many of North America's global industry leaders – ranging from ABC Group and Husky Injection Molding System to Pratt & Whitney Canada, Safran Landing Systems, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada – to conduct industry research and make purchasing decisions on the ground at the event.

CMTS 2019 event partners and supporters include Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB Group), Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association (APMA), Canadian Machine Tool Distributor's Association (CMTDA), Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CMTA) and Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).

According to Pike, CMTS is strategically located in Canada's largest manufacturing hub, with Ontario and Quebec remaining by far the country's biggest manufacturing provinces. Statistics Canada reports that Ontario and Quebec combined account for 71.8 per cent of Canada's total revenue from manufacturing and are heavily populated with advanced research and development facilities to transform ideas into globally traded commercial products and world-class academic institutions. "Ontario is where 700+ parts suppliers and 500+ tool, die and mould-makers converge along a 400-kilometre automotive corridor, forming one of the most robust supply chains in the world," she said.

For more information or to register for CMTS 2019, visit www.cmts.ca.

