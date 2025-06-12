Exotec North America Opens Exostudio: A New, State-of-the-Art Demo Center Showcasing the Latest Warehouse Automation Technology

The showroom is located in the North American HQ and features the Next Generation of Skypod system, an immersive space, and lecture-hall style room for the new Exoseminar series

ATLANTA, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Exotec , a global warehouse robotics provider, today announced the opening of Exostudio inside its North American headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The showroom serves as a customer experience center, offering prospective customers a firsthand look at the latest Exotec technology along with virtual access to client sites from across the world.

Exostudio is the first permanent demonstration site in North America for the Next Generation of Skypod, launched in February of this year . Exotec's new solution comes with a number of design improvements, including a more compact Skypod robot, a workstation for robot-to-robot picking, a high-throughput Exchanger, and denser storage. These redesigns combined with advanced software features make the solution an all-in-one AS/RS, enabling customers to remove complex subsystems and optimize their entire supply chains.

Alongside Exostudio, Exotec is introducing Exoseminars: a quarterly interactive workshop series designed for supply chain executives. Led by industry experts from Exotec and other leading logistics companies, each session offers in-depth insights through real-world case studies, highlighting how top brands are leveraging the latest technology to enhance supply chain performance. Request an invite here .

"With the rapid growth we've experienced in the North American market, we needed a showroom that helps customers and prospects understand the operational impact of the Next Generation of Skypod," said Stanislas Normand, Managing Director of Exotec, North America. "Exostudio gives us the ability to showcase not only our cutting-edge hardware, but also the powerful software capabilities that set us apart from other solutions in the market."

Since launching the Next Generation of Skypod in stealth three years ago, the company has successfully secured over 20 projects worldwide, totaling more than $400M. In North America specifically, the new solution resonated with large enterprise customers, like Oxford Industries , who are looking to address their omnichannel needs with a single elegant solution. In order to meet the increasing demand for its technology, Exotec intends to grow North American headcount by 66% in 2025, primarily in engineering roles.

To learn more about the Next Generation of Skypod or schedule a visit to the Exostudio, click here .

About Exotec

Exotec is a global warehouse robotics company powering the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer elegant warehouse robotic systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 50+ industry-leading brands including Gap Inc., Carrefour, Decathlon, and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve their operations across 150+ sites worldwide.

