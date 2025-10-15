Exotec Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation: Driving A New Era of Warehouse Technology

In just a decade, Exotec outpaced legacy players by shaping the future of intralogistics through cutting-edge robotic solutions.

LILLE, France, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ten years after its founding in Paris, France, Exotec is one of the fastest-scaling players in warehouse automation, with its Skypod system now deployed at over 200 customer sites worldwide. Launched by co-founders Romain Moulin and Renaud Heitz, the system offers a flexible alternative to traditional warehouse automation. In addition to the Skypod system, Exotec developed a suite of products for end-to-end automation, including a conveyor system, Skypath, and a WES software suite, Deepsky, helping businesses tackle complex warehouse challenges at scale.

Notable Exotec Milestones

The intralogistics industry has been constrained by rigid, high-cost automation systems that fail to adapt to shifting demand. Exotec filled that gap ten years ago with a modular AS/RS solution that enables customers to scale without sacrificing efficiency. This approach attracted leading brands including Gap Inc., Uniqlo, Carrefour, and others. Since then, Exotec has used their philosophy of elegant, plug and play automation to create end-to-end warehouse solutions using standardized products. In 2024, Exotec surpassed $1B in sales , one of the fastest in the materials handling industry to do so.

Impact on Global Warehousing

Over the past decade, Exotec's technology has transformed how warehouse operators work day-to-day. To date, the company has:

10,000 robots manufactured and deployed worldwide

Over 938 million cycles completed, each in under two minutes and powering up to four customer orders

90 million kilometers of walking eliminated for warehouse operators -- the equivalent of 119 trips to the moon and back

These efficiencies allow customers to reduce the physical strain on warehouse operators while providing industry leading throughput and order accuracy. This leads to faster delivery times, fewer errors, and a stronger ability to meet evolving consumer expectations.

"Ten years ago, Renaud and I set out to build a robotics solution that solved ongoing frustrations in the warehouse. Today's milestone demonstrates our continued growth and the confidence our customers place in our technology," said Romain Moulin, CEO and Co-Founder of Exotec. "As we look to the next decade, our role is evolving. Customers don't want individual products– they want integrated solutions that connect seamlessly. Our focus is being the trusted partner to deliver complete automation systems at scale."

"As the French leader in e-commerce and a promoter of an innovative and responsible supply chain, Cdiscount is especially pleased to have been collaborating with Exotec since the very beginning, in 2016, on the development and deployment of its innovative order-picking robot solution," said Antoine Wolff, CEO of C-Logistics, the logistics subsidiary of Cdiscount. "We are proud to have been the first in the world to install Skypod systems in our historic warehouse in Cestas, near Bordeaux. Nearly 10 years later, three major systems now equip our logistics sites in France. This collaboration has played a decisive role in transforming our logistics operations by significantly increasing storage capacity, boosting productivity, and reducing the strenuousness of tasks for our employees."

Exotec works closely with technology partners, such as E80 Group , to tailor systems for industry-specific needs, aiming to provide customers with a unified end-to-end automation solution. This approach ensures that Exotec's systems not only deliver efficiency on the warehouse floor, but also connect into broader supply chain strategies.

As Exotec enters its next decade, it remains committed to shaping the future of intelligent supply chains worldwide. To learn more about Exotec's history and the vision for the future, click here.

About Exotec:

Exotec is a global warehouse robotics company powering the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer elegant warehouse robotic systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 50+ industry-leading brands including Gap Inc, Carrefour, Decathlon, and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve their operations across 200+ sites worldwide.

