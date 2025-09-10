Exotec and E80 Group Partner to Streamline End-to-End Warehouse Automation for CPG and Grocery Industries

The combined warehouse robotics expertise allows clients to reimagine their supply chain for faster, more reliable multichannel fulfillment.

LILLE, France, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, and E80 Group, a global provider of automated and integrated end-to-end solutions, today announced a strategic partnership around a joint solution design that integrates Exotec's signature Skypod AS/RS with E80 Group's suite of pallet handling systems. The collaboration enables customers to unify each, case, and pallet handling within a single, scalable automation ecosystem — delivering end-to-end warehouse automation solutions that minimize complexity by eliminating unnecessary equipment.

The partnership addresses growing pressure on supply chains to consolidate e-commerce, retail, and wholesale operations into fewer facilities, aiming to enhance process security, efficiency, and service-level demands. Historically, operators were forced to rely on siloed tote/case and pallet systems that required complex integration, duplicated infrastructure, and labor-intensive handoffs. By combining their technologies, Exotec and E80 Group remove this fragmentation and enable seamless flow of pallets and cases from inbound to outbound.

These challenges are particularly prevalent in the CPG and grocery industries, where warehouses must handle high volumes of full pallets, mixed cases, and individual items at speed. Recognizing this, Exotec and E80 Group will initially focus their joint efforts on these sectors, delivering solutions tailored to their unique operational demands. By uniting pallet, case, and item handling in one system, the companies aim to help CPG and grocery decision makers cut costs, boost resilience, and accelerate fulfillment across all channels.

Exotec delivers modular, turnkey warehouse solutions built around a set of building blocks, with the Skypod system serving as the central engine for each- and case-picking. Its proprietary Warehouse Execution Software, Deepsky, acts as the conductor, coordinating product movement across automated equipment inside and outside the system. E80 Group brings expertise in end-to-end intralogistics for production plants and distribution centers — from truck unloading of raw materials and finished products, picking and warehousing operations to final shipping with automatic loading — all managed by AGVs/LGVs and coordinated through its proprietary SM.I.LE80 software platform.

"Exotec and E80 Group don't just offer complementary technologies — we share the same philosophy of reducing complexity through intelligent, product-first design," said Romain Moulin, Co-founder and CEO of Exotec. "That's why we heavily invested in this partnership with E80 Group to design a joint solution that will set the new standard for end-to-end automation in the grocery and CPG industries, and beyond."

"This partnership marks an important step forward for the intralogistics industry," said Gabriele Grassi, Deputy Chairman at E80 Group. "Together, we're not just integrating two systems — we're rethinking how goods can move seamlessly from production to store shelves or e-commerce. Pairing Exotec's flexible AS/RS with our end-to-end solutions creates a new model for automation that aligns with the future of retail and consumer demand."

At the Drinktec trade fair, September 15–19 in Munich, visitors to E80 Group's Booth 442, Hall A6, will have the opportunity to discover its intralogistics innovations and meet the Exotec team, exploring their joint solutions.

About Exotec:

Exotec is a global warehouse robotics company powering the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer elegant warehouse robotic systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 50+ industry-leading brands including Gap Inc, Carrefour, Decathlon, and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve their operations across 150+ sites worldwide.

Learn more at Exotec.com.

About E80 Group:

E80 Group develops future-proofed integrated automation solutions for producers and distributors across food, beverage, tissue, and other industries. With 45 years of experience, the company combines a fully digital approach and tailored technologies to streamline operations, enhance safety, and optimize efficiency across the plant. To date, E80 Group has implemented over 450 integrated plants for global leaders such as Barilla, Nestlé, Coca Cola, Constellation Brands, Sofidel and Niagara; its solutions handle more than €1 billion of products worldwide every day. Founded in 1980 by Enrico Grassi, President of the Group, the company, headquartered in Italy, operates through 16 subsidiaries supporting customers globally.

Learn more at E80Group.com

