exocad Releases Its Partial Framework Module PartialCAD 3.0 Galway With Advanced Design Features

"With PartialCAD 3.0 Galway , we give dental experts more flexibility in their design workflow," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO and cofounder of exocad. "Custom partial dentures can be created and used quickly, helping those who require or request partials to smile brighter and improve their quality of life."

The PartialCAD 3.0 Galway release includes a range of new tools and benefits that empower dental professionals through more design freedom.

Highlights of the new module include:

Accurate fits from attachment-based partial framework designs without needing to scan the attachment itself or the accessory parts

Smooth interaction of the crown-and-bridge workflow and partial-framework workflow allows comfortable reverse planning of the whole restoration

Integration of partial framework design with DentalCAD enables the design of multiple separate elements like framework, teeth and gingiva

enables the design of multiple separate elements like framework, teeth and gingiva Reverse planning with exportable teeth and gingiva and the possibility to seamlessly combine secondary telescopic crowns with partial frameworks

PartialCAD 3.0 Galway is available immediately worldwide as an add-on module or standalone module and can be accessed by all users with a valid upgrade contract. exocad names its releases after current "European Capitals of Culture" and selected the Irish city of Galway for this release.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/partialcad

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is one of the leading dental CAD software providers worldwide. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. More than 40,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

