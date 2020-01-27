exocad DentalCAD 2.4 Plovdiv available now

Digital dentures were never so easy!

DARMSTADT, Germany, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- At the end of 2019, exocad GmbH announced the worldwide availability of the new software version DentalCAD 2.4 Plovdiv - after Matera in March 2019, the second comprehensive release of the year. One of the highlights is the significantly enhanced FullDenture module, which now also allows the design of removable single jaw dentures in a guided digital workflow. With the new and expanded functionality in the FullDenture module, practically all digital full denture production methods can be mapped. Whether printing or milling, ready-made or individually designed teeth - with the new Plovdiv release, digital full dentures can be implemented more easily than ever before. With this release, exocad provides users of the leading dental CAD software with an innovative tool with great future potential. Dental technicians can now gradually prepare their laboratory for the digital fabrication of complete dentures.

"Plovdiv is the second major release of DentalCAD in the last year. This release contains 64 new features and 45 extended functions that make our software even more attractive for every dental technician. This time, the focus of our innovation is on removable dentures and advanced implant-supported bridges," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, CEO of exocad.

The straightforward user guidance characterizes the entire exocad software portfolio. The exocad wizard, tried and tested for years, also guides dental technicians step by step through the FullDenture module - a great advantage especially for new users. Experts benefit from the unique flexibility of the software, which gives them maximum design freedom via the software's expert mode. The prosthetic tooth library has been expanded to include well-known manufacturers such as Vita, Dentsply Sirona and Ruthinium. With selected libraries it is even possible to scale and modify the existing shapes allowing users to manufacture their own denture teeth in a variety of production methods.

Further new and optimized software functions are available to dental technicians with the DentalCAD 2.4 Plovdiv release, for example:

Improved thimble crown design: optimized workflow for creating implant borne thimble bridges without rescanning the substructure

Model Creator : new parameters are available which allow dynamic adjustment of the offset around the model analogs. Additionally, significantly extended libraries for attachments are now available

: new parameters are available which allow dynamic adjustment of the offset around the model analogs. Additionally, significantly extended libraries for attachments are now available PartialCAD: seamless combination of PartialCAD and DentalCAD with a combined workflow now enables virtual gingiva borne bridges on top of a partial framework design, thus supporting the highly automated production of removables. Mill or print your teeth and gingiva yourself – the designs are free of undercuts and can be placed right on top of the partial framework. Further, the PartialCAD module has been significantly improved for the Plovdiv release. It now features extended control and new options to meet fit preferences, along with usability improvements and additional tools for customized shapes of posts

seamless combination of and with a combined workflow now enables virtual gingiva borne bridges on top of a partial framework design, thus supporting the highly automated production of removables. Mill or print your teeth and gingiva yourself – the designs are free of undercuts and can be placed right on top of the partial framework. Further, the module has been significantly improved for the Plovdiv release. It now features extended control and new options to meet fit preferences, along with usability improvements and additional tools for customized shapes of posts Bars: advanced dedicated workflows to design offset structures on scanned bars are now available, including a new reconstruction type "offset substructure". With a few clicks, get a simple shell design in a set thickness and attach retentions according to your needs

Jaw Motion module: digital facebow support for the virtual articulator. Measurements from Zebris Jaw Motion Analyzer can now be used as a digital facebow

module: digital facebow support for the virtual articulator. Measurements from Zebris Jaw Motion Analyzer can now be used as a digital facebow Virtual Articulator module: the FAG Quickmaster articulator has been integrated and is now available in the virtual library

module: the FAG Quickmaster articulator has been integrated and is now available in the virtual library Vastly extended selection of exocad-approved prosthetic component libraries, now with over 52,000 components

The DentalCAD 2.4 Plovdiv release is now available worldwide and all users with an upgrade contract can download the release immediately. The FullDenture module is available as an add-on module to DentalCAD and as a stand-alone version.

exocad names each release after a European Capital of Culture. The Bulgarian city of Plovdiv is, alongside Matera, the cultural capital of 2019.

Further information at exocad.com.

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH is a dynamic and innovative software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. exocad software has been chosen by leading OEMs worldwide for integration into their dental CAD/CAM offerings, and thousands of exocad DentalCAD licenses are sold each year. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

For further information: exocad GmbH, Natalia Gonsior, Product Marketing Specialist, Julius-Reiber-Str. 37, 64293 Darmstadt, Germany, Tel +49 6151 6294132, [email protected], exocad.com, https://exocad.com

