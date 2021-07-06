exocad Announces Its Largest Ever Presence At The International Dental Show (IDS) 2021

IDS is one of the most important dates on exocad's calendar. The international trade show is held bi-annually in Cologne and offers additional opportunities for the company to connect with new partners and deepen long-standing relationships.

"Proximity to dental technicians and clinicians is key for us at exocad, and for that reason we are delighted to finally reconnect in person. It was always clear for us that we'd participate in IDS, but noticing how keen our users and partners are for trade shows, we've decided to extend our presence at this year's event," said Tillmann Steinbrecher, exocad CEO. "At IDS 2021, we will showcase our wide spectrum of innovative solutions for labs and practices, inviting them to discover these at our interactive demo stations."

Participants can experience exocad's variety of software solutions DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan and meet exocad's very own experts as well as the renowned dental trailblazers Waldo Zarco Nosti and Dr. Gulshan Murgai.

exocad will present a new booth design at IDS 2021, reflecting the company's continued innovation and growth.

For those who will not be able to attend IDS 2021, the trade show will offer a virtual experience that will feature many exocad highlights.

exocad can be found at booth A-020 in hall 3.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/ids

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is one of the leading dental CAD software providers worldwide. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. More than 40,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

SOURCE exocad GmbH

For further information: Natalia Gonsior, exocad GmbH, Senior Marketing Specialist, Julius-Reiber-Str. 37, 64293 Darmstadt, Germany, Phone +49 (0)6151 6294132, [email protected], http://www.exocad.com

Related Links

http://www.exocad.com

