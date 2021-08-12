BAIE-D'URFÉ, QC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Reptile product manufacturer Exo Terra is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Wildlife Preservation Canada towards the conservation efforts to save the Oregon spotted frog (Rana pretiosa), the most endangered frog in Canada. A sum of $5000 was donated to provide financial relief and support for their recovery plan of this species at risk.

Wildlife Preservation Canada's mission is to save animal species at risk from extinction in Canada by providing direct, hands-on care. They specialize in science-based techniques such as conservation breeding and release, reintroduction, and translocation. Their Conservation Action Plan is based on the urgency of the need and is updated annually.

According to the Wildlife Preservation Canada (WPC) website, the biggest factor driving the decline of the Oregon spotted frog is likely habitat loss caused by development, agricultural land conversion, resource extraction, and hydrological alterations. Other threats include invasive species and pollution. With just a handful of breeding populations left in Canada, this species could easily disappear without hands-on intervention.

Our contact is lead biologist, Andrea Gielens. Andrea manages WPC's captive breeding and release programs for the Oregon spotted frog and the coastal Western painted turtle. Andrea has studied at-risk reptiles and amphibians in Canada and abroad, including a term at the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust in Jersey. Andrea also manages the Taylor's checkerspot butterfly recovery program in BC.

For more information or to donate online to the WPC, please visit:

https://wildlifepreservation.ca/oregon-spotted-frog/.

https://wildlifepreservation.ca/get-involved/ways-to-donate/donation-page/

About Exo-Terra Canada

Exo Terra is a Canadian-owned brand distributed in over 20 countries across the globe, with its main Head Office in Baie-D'Urfé, Quebec. We are proud to spread awareness and informational content to promote good husbandry and animal care as well as to help provide relevant and useful pet care products. In the face of recent years' challenges, Exo Terra has teamed up with leading conservation foundations to safeguard endangered reptile species and their natural habitat. Through our participation in conservation projects on-site and out in the field, Exo Terra plays a key role in helping to give reptiles a future.

A word from Jesse De Luca – National Product Specialist - Manager: "We are very fortunate to be able to partner with such a professional and driven organization and have the chance to help save a frog species on the brink right in our own backyard".

A word from Andrea Gielens - MSc, RPBio - Wildlife Biologist: "As we work towards building and supporting populations of Oregon Spotted frog in Canada, the contributions of partners such as Exo Terra is invaluable in reaching our goals for this species and the biodiversity of wetlands."

To learn more about our global conservation efforts, please visit:

http://www.exo-terra.com/en/conservation/index.php

SOURCE Exo-Terra Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Jesse De Luca, [email protected], http://www.exo-terra.com/en/, Facebook page @exoterraca