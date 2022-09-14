EXIT Realty Corp. International Adds SkySlope to its Premier Partner Network

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- SkySlope, the leading provider of digital transaction management software for real estate agents and brokers, has partnered with EXIT Realty Corp. International to become one of the company's celebrated Premier Partners. As a member of EXIT Realty's Premier Partnership network, SkySlope Suite will be offered to EXIT Realty's Canadian member base at a discounted membership rate.

SkySlope will provide EXIT Realty Associates with an all-in-one transaction management platform designed for brokers and agents to execute, store, organize, and audit real estate documents. A suite of add-ons can help to increase EXIT Realty Associates' efficiency while lending unparalleled value.

SkySlope is currently one of the largest transaction management platforms available, serving over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the U.S. SkySlope is known for its 24/7 award-winning technical support and customized onboarding and training from an expertly-trained customer success team — both of which are now available to EXIT Associates who choose to sign up with SkySlope.

SkySlope launched in 2011 with a simple goal: to create technology that simplifies complicated workflows for real estate professionals. In October 2017, on the heels of several years of accelerated growth, SkySlope became a part of the Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) family. Since then, SkySlope has continued to develop cutting-edge products for its growing community of over 450,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada and manages nearly 3 million transactions annually.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, EXIT Realty was founded in 1996 by Chairman, Steve Morris. Morris envisioned a real estate company that provided its people with opportunities for retirement as well as a consistent, steady paycheck — generally, an anomaly in real estate. To implement his dream, Morris adopted a single-level residual income model.

In the past twenty-six-plus years, EXIT Realty has logged outstanding success with its people-powered business model. To date, EXIT Realty Corp. International has paid out more than 500 million dollars in single-level residual income to its Associates across the U.S. and Canada. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty is applied to its charitable fund, and currently, more than 7 million dollars has been allocated.

In synonymy with their disruptive business model, EXIT Realty is dedicated to developing and implementing advancements in real estate technology and marketing. EXIT Realty's Expert Marketing Suite™ and My Smart Sign™ technology give consumers an edge in a competitive marketplace, and now SkySlope will offer a similarly competitive edge to EXIT Realty Associates who choose to take advantage of their Premier Partnership status.

SkySlope Suite for EXIT Realty members will include:

A broker dashboard that provides 360-degree visibility into any brokerage, making it simple for brokerages to track and grow their business.





that provides 360-degree visibility into any brokerage, making it simple for brokerages to track and grow their business. Quick Audit File Review , an optimized review process that helps admins triple their productivity.





, an optimized review process that helps admins triple their productivity. Transaction checklists can be customized to any brokerage in order to make the transaction experience easier for agents to follow.





can be customized to any brokerage in order to make the transaction experience easier for agents to follow. Data that is synced from the MLS to brokerage forms and association forms





Free, unlimited signatures with SkySlope DigiSign





Seamless integration with SkySlope Forms and DigiSign

"Our transaction management platform is used by top brokerages because we're dedicated to the goal of making agents' lives easier," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with EXIT Realty and provide the SkySlope platform to their rapidly-growing team of Associates."

"Our Associates today are busier than ever," says EXIT Realty Co-Chair, Tami Bonnell. "As we continue to expand into new markets, we recognized the need for simple, intuitive tech that allows our agents to optimize their workflow, simply. With a suite of products that addresses the most pressing needs of agents and a user-friendly interface, we felt that SkySlope was a great platform to meet our Associates' needs."

