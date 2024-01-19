Exercise prescriptions provide free opportunities to get active, new study shows improved mental health

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Prescription to Get Active (RxTGA) provides free physical activity resources for Canadians to help break down barriers to getting active using prescriptions from healthcare providers. The results from a new research study verify the mental health benefits of this unique prescription.

"It's well known that movement and exercise can improve your physical health, but an increasing amount of research also supports the mental health benefits of physical activity," says researcher Dr. Erin Pearson, Associate Professor, Lakehead University. "What's surprising is how little activity is required to achieve these benefits."

These results couldn't come at a better time, with January being a particularly difficult month for mental health. In Canada, 1 in 5 people will personally experience a mental health problem in any given year, while more than half are not getting enough physical activity .

To access the program, patients simply ask their healthcare provider for a 'Prescription to Get Active'. Once they register online , it can be redeemed for free trial access to participating fitness facilities, virtual fitness classes and a library of online resources.

One participant shared that the number one thing they got out of the program was "The realization that exercise is so important for not just my physical, but for my mental health."

While it certainly isn't the answer to every person's ailments, everyone can benefit from the powerful effects of movement and physical activity. It has been proven to alleviate mild forms of depression, anxiety and stress – for some, even better than medication .

"One of the best ways to get started is by walking," says Jeff Tareta, Executive Director of Prescription to Get Active. "Not only does it feel good to get out of the house, it's an opportunity to enjoy nature and get to know your neighbours."

RxTGA is partnered with 1060 medical clinics and 150 activity partners in Alberta, where patients can redeem their prescription to participate in activities from walking, yoga, swimming, dance classes, strength and cardio machines, to courts for all kinds of sports.

Prescription to Get Active (RxTGA) is a not-for-profit organization that provides an evidence-based and practical solution to empower Canadians to improve their health using physical activity prescriptions. Follow RxTGA on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

