Executive Table Group Introduces Alouette Bistro

At the Executive Hotel Le Soleil Downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fabulous, fun, French dining destination debuts at Hotel Le Soleil on August 20th, 2021. Alouette is located in the heart of downtown Vancouver at 567 Hornby Street.

Alouette translates as "Lark," a beautiful and cosmopolitan songbird. With the opening of Alouette, the team offers you a light, bright, whimsical room to enjoy with your favorite people.

Alouette Bistro borrows its culinary philosophies from the enduring dishes and methods of classic French bistros and invigorates them utilizing West Coast flavors. Dishes like Bouillabaisse and Steak Frites remain loyal to their French roots but are redesigned with flavors that showcase the beauty and variety of British Columbia. The culinary team is led by Chef Albert Tran; alongside Culinary Director, Mark Greenfield. Chef Albert is inspired by the culinary stories the region has to tell. His experience spans from Japanese fusion in Ottawa to Southern France-inspired market cuisine in Montreal to a contemporary French Seafood menu in Victoria. Albert has enjoyed working with the freshest local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients of BC's Coastal Islands at Sonora Resort. He has a great love for the discipline of the kitchen, the playfulness of creative plating and fundamental techniques. Executive Table Group is excited to share his culinary vision.

The team, led by GM Mark Featherstone alongside Operations Manager Claire Wright, is eager to wine and dine you! Mark's love of people and passion for hospitality has sent him through the full gamut of the restaurant regime. Working in a wide range of Vancouver hotels and restaurants in a vast variety of positions, he prides himself on his panache. Mark has had the benefit of working alongside the premier of his league as he now holds the torch going forward into this new project. Mark's love for making memories with the guests are sure to impress upon your first and every visit to come as Alouette becomes your restaurant of choice in Vancouver.

Executive Hotels and Executive Table Group strive to offer Parisian beauty in downtown Vancouver. Refined and timeless: Hotel Le Soleil Vancouver has earned its position as a boutique, 4-diamond property since it opened its doors in 1999 and continues to be recognized as one of Canada's top 25 most luxurious hotels.

The design is the elevation of 18th-century Parisian decadence and modern comfort, brought to every one of its beautiful suites. No detail is overlooked, the skilled staff strives to elevate your stay with a level of hospitality equal to the finest around the world.

Alouette and the Le Soleil are a perfect match. The team can't wait to welcome you.

Currently serving dinner Wednesday - Sunday, 5 PM onwards

Alouette will open for Breakfast, Lunch, Happy Hour; as well as 7 days a week shortly.

www.alouettevancouver.com

