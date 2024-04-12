Executive Search Leader Joins KBRS, Bolstering National Integrated Leadership Expertise

"We have witnessed significant growth in demand for trusted talent advisors, nationally. We've placed hundreds of leaders in education, public, private, and non-profit sectors across Canada in the last five years alone," said Andrea Forbes Hurley, Managing Partner of Executive Search at KBRS. "Ryna will play an integral role in expanding our holistic approach to talent strategy and executive search for organizations both in the Ontario region and across the country."

Ryna joins a dynamic team of over 70 professionals dedicated to delivering integrated talent solutions tailored to client needs including search, professional recruitment, assessment, talent and succession development, coaching, DEI strategy and advisory, career transition and more. In addition to leading executive search work, Ryna will collaborate with DEI Co-Lead, Amorell Saunders N'Daw, to continue to support clients with diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies, through equitable practices, informed counsel, and proven approaches. Having lived on four continents, Ryna brings a truly global approach to her work.

"Our team has a uniquely grounded approach that combines the expertise of an organization operating under the highest industry standards, with a people-centric focus and a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Kevin Stoddart, Managing Partner, KBRS. "We're not just doing business – we're building lasting relationships. Our commitment to quality service has fueled our success for nearly 50 years and we are confident that Ryna's expertise will enhance this commitment."

Ryna is driven by her recognition of the far-reaching impact of identifying and developing leaders. "Organizations require integrated leadership solutions to achieve their goals and create lasting positive change," said Ryna. "I know KBRS shares this view, and I am excited to bring our services to new clients across Ontario and nationally. I am also thrilled to be joining an organization that is more than 65% female owned. In a world where women are still under-represented at the highest levels of leadership, achieving greater gender parity signifies an authentic commitment to ongoing progress and embracing diverse perspectives."

Ryna is a graduate of the University of Windsor, with a degree in psychology and is a certified coach through the NeuroLeadership Institute, an ICF-recognized coaching program. She is also a member of the AESC North American Diversity Leadership Council.

About KBRS

Established in 1975, KBRS began as an executive search and human resource consulting firm and has grown to become a national leader vetted by the rigorous standards upheld by the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants. KBRS also founded Meridia Recruitment Solutions, created to address client requirements for expedited recruitment process for mid-level professional and technical roles. Together, the teams share the same commitment to excellence in recruitment and people strategy, and cover a full range of talent needs, from recruitment and executive search to talent development; HR advisory; diversity, equity, and inclusion advisory; career transition; and more. www.kbrs.ca

