Executive Compass Flight Institute Launches $50,000 Annual Scholarship Program for Aspiring Pilots

PITT MEADOWS, BC and SPRINGBANK, AB, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Executive Compass Flight Institute (ECFI), a premier aviation training organization, is proud to announce the launch of its Professional Pilot Scholarship Program, offering up to $50,000 in scholarships annually to support students pursuing careers in aviation.

Each year, up to five students will receive $10,000 scholarships as training credits toward their Professional Pilot Program at ECFI. These funds are exclusively applied to flight training milestones including Private Pilot License (PPL), Commercial Pilot License (CPL), Multi-Engine IFR (MIFR), and Instructor Ratings.

"We're investing in the future of Canadian aviation by removing financial barriers for passionate, high-potential students," says Mark Gibbons, Chief Flight Instructor and Chief Operating Officer at ECFI. "Our goal is to help turn dreams into takeoffs."

Scholarship Categories:

Academic Excellence Scholarship – for students with top performance in aviation-related academics.



Future Aviator Scholarship – for outstanding students from any discipline transitioning into aviation.



Community Aviator Scholarship – for students with exceptional leadership and volunteer contributions.

All applicants must be enrolled in ECFI's full-time Professional Pilot Program and submit a 500-word essay, references, and transcripts or service documentation, depending on the scholarship.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and reviewed monthly.

Scholarship recipients are recognized at an exclusive aviation networking event and may be featured in ECFI promotions.

www.compassflying.com

About ECFI:

Executive Compass Flight Institute is a Transport Canada-approved Flight Training Unit offering structured flight training from Private Pilot to Instructor Rating. ECFI is known for excellence in safety, professionalism, and community engagement.

For media inquiries, student interviews, or to schedule a tour of our facilities, please contact: [email protected]