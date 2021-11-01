Exclusive Private Lunch with Legendary Canadian Business Icon Jim Pattison

Jim Pattison has already pledged $4 million in matching donations to help the Surrey Hospitals Foundation achieve their overall fundraising goal of $8 million by end of 2021 to purchase critical diagnostic medical equipment for the Centre.

Inspired by Warren Buffett's Power Lunch Charity Auction, the Foundation's "Lunch with a Leader" charity auction will offer interested participants bidding opportunities on a private lunch with Jim Pattison, for up to six guests including the bidder, at a location in Vancouver to be determined by Mr. Pattison and the successful bidder.

"I'm proud to be supporting the Surrey Hospitals Foundation and the Surrey Outpatient Centre, especially with it helping so many people living in Surrey and the Fraser Valley since it first opened 10 years ago," says Jim Pattison, Chairman and CEO of the Jim Pattison Group.

The Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre is a 188,000 square-foot award-winning LEED Gold facility located near Surrey Memorial Hospital (SMH), constructed at a cost of $237 million, to relieve pressure on the health care system by consolidating the services that don't require an overnight stay at SMH, into one stand-alone facility.

Its specialized clinics, surgical and diagnostic services have been key resources for the Fraser Health region, which serves 1 in 20 Canadians, and its unique services are utilized by patients throughout British Columbia.

When it first opened in 2011, JPOCSC had approximately 100 clinicians and 50 clinics. Today, the medical physician team has grown to 527 and the Centre boasts 56 clinics, including a Cardiac Care Clinic, Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic, Chronic Pain Clinic, and the renowned Breast Health Clinic. The newest of these are one of only three post-COVID clinics in BC, and Fraser Health's New Canadian Clinic.

"We were inspired by the incredible impact of the Warren Buffett Power Lunch Charity Auction, and we are so grateful to Mr. Pattison for agreeing to host the Foundation's first ever lunch auction in addition to his generous $4 million donation," says Jane Adams, President and CEO of the Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

"The Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre is instrumental in delivering critical life-saving health care for the more than 500,000 patients it services each year. Fraser Health has requested our support in purchasing several leading-edge and innovative critical diagnostic equipment that are essential for attracting and retaining top medical talent to ensure the best diagnosis and treatment for patients in the Fraser Valley."

The Jim Pattison Group is a diversified holding company made up of a number of strong and diverse operating divisions, which span the automotive, advertising, media, agricultural equipment, food and beverage, entertainment, exporting, financial, real estate, and periodical distribution industries. It is one of Canada's largest privately-held companies, with more than $12.7 billion in sales, and 51,000 employees worldwide.

About Surrey Hospitals Foundation:

Surrey Hospitals Foundation is the largest non-government funder of health care for families in Surrey and surrounding Fraser Valley communities. The Foundation supports the major health facilities in the region, Surrey Memorial Hospital (SMH) and Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre (JPOCSC), as well as numerous specialized programs for newborns, children, adults and seniors. The Foundation invests in the future of health care by funding innovative research in Surrey that can lead to medical breakthroughs. www.surreyhospitalsfoundation.com

