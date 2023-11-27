Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Onboard Credit to Ontario Residents for 2024 Europe Cruises

Guests can receive onboard credit of up to $100 per stateroom and combine with limited-time air credit

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Ontario residents planning their 2024 European vacations can now make their money go further with a Holland America Line cruise. When booking through Jan. 31, Holland America Line will provide $50 in onboard credit for the first and second guest in a stateroom when booking select European departures sailing in 2024. This promotion can also be combined with a $500 air credit offer for the first and second guest in a stateroom and Holland America Line's "Have It All" premium package which provides even more amenities, like shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.

Those booking with the promotional offer can choose from Europe voyages that span from seven to 35 days while spending more time ashore with overnight ports and late-evening departures throughout the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. Cruises sail from April to November on perfectly sized ships while exploring ports in nearly 30 countries such as Iceland, Norway, Wales, Portugal, Spain and beyond.

"For residents of Ontario, the time is now to book a European cruise. With up to $100 in onboard credit per cabin, a credit for airfare and options like our premium 'Have it All' package, guests can make their money go further while exploring all the region has to offer," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

Cruise fares for sailings in Europe start at $815 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

