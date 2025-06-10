Exciting New Venture to Disrupt Homebuilding with Modular Innovation

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Peter Gilgan, Stelumar Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (SAMI) aims to tackle Canada's housing crisis with advanced tech and bold ambition

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - A bold new enterprise is being launched to help address Canada's housing crisis by transforming how homes are built. Stelumar Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (SAMI), founded by visionary entrepreneur and business leader Peter Gilgan, is a technology company that will harness automation, robotics and AI to create modular housing solutions at a scale never before seen in Canada.

Backed by the credibility, experience and investment of Mattamy Asset Management (the parent company of Mattamy Homes), SAMI will specialize in the advanced manufacturing of residential building components – including modules, wall panels, floor systems, cabinetry, and millwork – all designed to streamline and accelerate the construction of sustainable and livable homes that are more affordable for Canadians.

SAMI sees an exciting opportunity to collaborate with all three levels of government in Canada to help scale production capacity and deliver thousands of homes annually for Canadian families. With deep industry expertise and alignment with the federal government's ambitions for modular housing, SAMI is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the effort to expand Canada's housing supply and address the housing crisis.

SAMI's manufacturing facility, expected to be online next year in the Greater Toronto Area, will be the most advanced, automated and data-driven production plant of its kind in North America. It will set a new benchmark for innovation.

While it has a strategic relationship with Mattamy Homes – both as investor and key customer – SAMI will operate independently, serving a broad spectrum of homebuilders across the industry.

Driven by a clear purpose to "provide housing people are proud of," SAMI is poised to reshape the homebuilding experience in Canada – delivering bold solutions at a time when bold action is needed most.

"I've been thinking about the prospects in this space for some time, and as technology started catching up to the vision, we started to seriously look at the opportunity in the last couple of years. I've got an extraordinary passion to make this work, to provide livable and sustainable housing that is more affordable for Canadians across the country. What I think about is the young couple who wants a home where they can live and raise a family, and right now they're facing a situation where there isn't enough supply of quality homes and what there is they can't afford – that's what this is all about."

- Peter Gilgan, Founder and CEO, Mattamy Asset Management

"At Mattamy Asset Management, we are proud to be a founding investor in SAMI — a company that reflects our belief in bold, future-focused solutions to Canada's most pressing challenges. What inspires me most is SAMI's mission to expand access to quality housing for more Canadians by introducing new ways to build efficiently and affordably. SAMI represents a new and important avenue for addressing housing affordability in this country, and we're honoured to support its vision from the ground up."

- Kathleen Taylor, Chair of the Board, Mattamy Asset Management

"Through a unique blend of construction expertise, strategic vision and cutting-edge technology, SAMI will bring new energy to Canada's modular housing sector. The team is so excited about the prospects to make a real difference in this industry. By harnessing advanced manufacturing and data-driven design, we have an opportunity to build faster, smarter and more sustainably—ultimately delivering better outcomes for both builders and homeowners."

- Peter Hass, General Manager, Stelumar Advanced Manufacturing Inc.

About Stelumar Advanced Manufacturing Inc.

Stelumar Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (SAMI) is a technology-driven company dedicated to revolutionizing homebuilding in Canada through advanced modular building solutions. Founded by Peter Gilgan, one of Canada's leading entrepreneurs and the founder of Mattamy Homes, SAMI combines automation, robotics and AI to produce high-quality prefabricated components at industrial scale. With a state-of-the-art facility set to open in the Greater Toronto Area, SAMI aims to address the housing crisis by making homeownership more attainable, accelerating construction timelines and setting a new benchmark for innovation in the industry. Operating independently and serving a broad range of builders, SAMI's mission is simple: to provide housing people are proud of. For more information, see www.stelumar.com.

