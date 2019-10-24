Exciting Announcement from Prepd

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - We are excited to announce that Prepd , one of Toronto's original meal kit companies, will be joining forces with Fresh City , an award-winning urban farm and omni-channel retailer, to continue to provide their customers with delicious meal kits and much more.

Like Prepd, Fresh City is dedicated to delivering a variety of delicious, healthy and low waste meal kits right to your door. In addition to meal kits, Fresh City is Toronto's destination for local, seasonal & organic produce, groceries, prepared foods, handmade breads, organic & 100% grass-fed meats, artisan cheeses, and more! Fresh City is excited to welcome Prepd customers into the Fresh City family.

For returning and past customers, please email member@freshcityfarms.com to get restarted or to change your order. For new customers, visit freshcityfarms.com to get started! We know you'll love it!

About Fresh City

Fresh City, founded in 2011 by Ran Goel, is a city farm and retailer of farm-fresh, organic produce and prepared food. Each day Fresh City makes locally and organically sourced meal kits and chef-inspired meals, salads, snacks and breakfasts from scratch. In late 2018 Fresh City acquired Mabel's Bakery, a popular bakery in Toronto, producing artisan breads and pastries. Shortly after, in early 2019, Fresh City acquired The Healthy Butcher, a pioneer in organic and 100% grass-fed beef. Fresh City farms in Downsview Park as well as at Baka on Highway 427, and Fresh City has eight retail locations between their three brands. Fresh City delivers straight to their customers' doors or to pick-up locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area. By bringing makers and eaters together, Fresh City is providing a better life through food.

About Prepd

Prepd opened its doors in 2014, when founder Adam Ben-Aron identified a growing demand for healthy, low-stress, home-cooked meals for both singles and families alike. Over the past 5 years, Prepd has flourished in the increasingly competitive Meal Kit space, earning the highest customer satisfaction rating among Meal Kit services available in Toronto on Yelp.ca. Today Prepd is known for its eclectic and flavourful recipes; high quality and locally sourced ingredients; unique reuse program focused on minimizing packaging waste; and excellent customer service.

