Exchange Income Corporation to Host Investor Day at New Quest Facility in Garland, Texas on September 18, 2019

WINNIPEG, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) ("EIC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to invite investors, brokers and analysts to its 2019 Investor Day on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The event will take place at Quest Window Systems' newly operational U.S. production plant located at 1720 South Jupiter Road in Garland, Texas. The Investor Day provides an opportunity to get updated on the EIC strategy and recent developments. Attendees will also learn more about Quest Window Systems and have the opportunity to tour the new 330,000 square foot facility, which commenced production runs in late June of this year.

Members of both the EIC and Quest senior leadership teams will be in attendance, including Mike Pyle, EIC Chief Executive Officer, Carmele Peter, EIC President, Darryl Bergman, EIC Chief Financial Officer, Martin Cash, Quest Chief Executive Officer, Jody Cash, Quest President and Kevin Cosgrove, Quest Chief Financial Officer.

The program is expected to run from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm CDT.

EIC invites interested investors, brokers and analysts to register by contacting Dianne Spencer, Corporate Secretary, at (204) 982-1852, or by email at DSpencer@eig.ca prior to September 13, 2019. Timely registration is recommended as space is limited.

About Exchange Income Corporation

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

The Corporation currently operates two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment consists of the operations of Perimeter Aviation, Keewatin Air, Calm Air International, Bearskin Lake Air Service (operating as a division of Perimeter Aviation), Custom Helicopters, Regional One, Provincial Aerospace and Moncton Flight College, and an investment in Wasaya Group. The Manufacturing segment consists of the operations of Overlanders Manufacturing, Water Blast, Stainless Fabrication, WesTower Communications, Ben Machine and Quest Window Systems. For more information on the Corporation, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Additional information relating to the Corporation, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information: Mike Pyle, Chief Executive Officer, Exchange Income Corporation, (204) 982-1850, MPyle@eig.ca; Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, NATIONAL Capital Markets, (416) 848-1434, theisler@national.ca

