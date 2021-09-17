OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor General of Canada, presented honours to 14 exceptional Canadians. The ceremony was attended by a small, socially distanced gathering of family and friends who joined us in celebrating the recipients and their accomplishments.

The Canadian Honours System recognizes extraordinary people and their remarkable contributions to Canada. Today's recipients come from all walks of life, who share a desire to achieve excellence through contributions to their communities and to Canada, whether it be through heroic acts, remarkable deeds or exceptional volunteerism.

Nominations for Canadian honours are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Shine a spotlight on someone extraordinary by nominating them for a Canadian honour.

Quick facts:

Encouraging excellence is at the core of every governor general's mandate.

The Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division) recognize individuals who have performed a deed at a very high standard, bringing honour to Canada . These deeds range from advocacy initiatives or fundraising campaigns to providing services to local communities.

. These deeds range from advocacy initiatives or fundraising campaigns to providing services to local communities. The Decorations for Bravery celebrate courageous individuals who have risked their lives in order to try to save someone in imminent danger.

The Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians, and pays tribute to their dedication and commitment.

Anyone can nominate a person for a Canadian honour. Each nomination is researched before being reviewed by an independent advisory committee or council, which then makes recommendations to the governor general.

