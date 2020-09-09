Excellon Delivers Strong Production on Restart

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (OTC: EXLLF) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update following the resumption of mining and milling activities at its Mexican operations in mid-June 2020.

"We realized strong production in July after restarting the Platosa Mine in mid-June and that trend continued through August," stated Brendan Cahill, President & CEO. "The cost reduction measures we implemented in Q2 are delivering results, even prior to the pending switch to a private electricity supplier. Underground exploration has resumed at Platosa and we are about to resume surface drilling on potential extensions to the Platosa resource and the Jaboncillo and PDN targets north of the mine. With silver prices at 10 year highs, we expect to have positive cashflow from our Platosa operation going forward."

July 2020 Production Results

Production in Dry Metric Tonnes (DMT) July 2020 Tonnes Mined from Platosa 7,044 Tonnes Processed* 7,408 Ore Grades

Silver (g/t) 528 Lead (%) 5.85 Zinc (%) 7.66 Recoveries

Silver (%) 92.4 Lead (%) 85.7 Zinc (%) 77.6 Metal Production**

Silver (oz) 116,324 Lead (lb) 972,066 Zinc (lb) 818,730 AgEq (oz)** 198,458 Average July 2020 Commodity Prices

Silver ($) 20.42 Lead ($) 0.82 Zinc ($) 0.98

* Processed tonnes includes June 2020 stockpile ** Subject to final settlement prices and assays with concentrate

purchaser/AgEq ounces calculated using average July 2020 metal prices

Cost reduction measures at Platosa included material reductions to the workforce, changes to shift schedules and mining methods, and the renegotiation of treatment charges on zinc concentrates. The changes to shift schedules resulted in a more productive operation despite reductions in the workforce; as a result, the Company continues to benefit from lower operating costs and higher commodity prices. The shift to a private electricity provider is expected to be completed in the third quarter, with further reductions to operating costs expected in Q4.

COVID-19 Mitigation and Response Plans

On the restart of operations, following the government-mandated suspension of non-essential business activities in Q2, the Company provided two days of safety and COVID-19 exposure prevention training, reorganized the workforce and implemented more efficient work schedules and various ventilation, mining method and other business improvements. COVID-19 prevention, hygiene and safety measures, health screening, travel restrictions, contact tracing, testing and quarantine protocols are in place and have so far proven effective in protecting the workforce from confirmed COVID-19 cases that originated from community spread.

To date there has been no material impact to production or shipment of concentrate from any of the Company's operations as a result of COVID-19. Additionally, there has been no significant disruption to the supply chain of the Company's operations. Excellon continues to monitor and implement business continuity measures to mitigate and minimize to the extent possible any potential impacts of the pandemic that might emerge in our operations, procurement and commercial activities.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release, which has been prepared by management. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 27E of the Exchange Act. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including potential property acquisitions, the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, geological interpretations, proposed production rates, potential mineral recovery processes and rates, business and financing plans, business trends and future operating revenues. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, significant downward variations in the market price of any minerals produced, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties, and particularly the September 7, 2018 NI 43-101 technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. with respect to the Platosa Property. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

SOURCE Excellon Resources Inc.

For further information: Excellon Resources Inc., Brendan Cahill, President & Chief Executive Officer or Anna Ladd-Kruger, Chief Financial Officer & VP Corporate Development, (416) 364-1130, [email protected], www.excellonresources.com

