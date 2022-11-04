TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Excellence Canada is pleased to announce it will be celebrating the 38th anniversary of the Canada Awards for Excellence on November 7th. This year, 21 awards will be presented to outstanding Canadian organizations in recognition of their commitment to continual improvement and pursuit of excellence. Award categories include: Organizational Excellence, Excellence, Innovation & Wellness®; Healthy Workplace®; and Mental Health at Work®.

Excellence Canada's mission is to help organizations in all sectors become the best-in-class by implementing standards of excellence. Excellence Canada is a not-for-profit organization that certifies and recognizes organizations that embody these attributes: they are customer-focused, competitive, financially and environmentally sustainable, are good corporate citizens, actively pursue strategies to improve the mental and physical health and wellbeing of their employees, and they create a healthy workplace culture that attracts and retains the best people.

The Canada Awards for Excellence is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors coast-to-coast across Canada.

Shirlee Sharkey, Chair of Excellence Canada, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Excellence Canada, I am very pleased to present the Canada Awards for Excellence to this year's award recipients. I would like to extend congratulations to all of the leading private, public and not-for-profit organizations that have met the rigorous standards and requirements through the Canada Awards for Excellence program. You are all truly role-models of excellence."

Allan Ebedes, President and CEO of Excellence Canada, remarked, "Over the past 38 years we have recognized more than 675 outstanding organizations in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors that have met the highest standards for quality, excellence, innovation, and healthy workplaces. This year we are delighted to be presenting another Canada Awards for Excellence to 18 excellent organizations. We are also honoured to be presenting the Board of Governors' Special Recognition of Achievement Awards to three distinguished Canadians: Mary Deacon, C.M., Chair, Bell Let's Talk; Mitch Fairrais, Founding Board Member, Socks 4 Souls Canada; and Phyllis Webstad, Founder and Ambassador, Orange Shirt Society."

The awards will be presented at the 2022 Performance Excellence Summit and Canada Awards for Excellence on Monday, November 7th. For complete event details and registration, please visit

www.excellencesummit.ca

A FULL LIST OF THE AWARD RECIPIENTS FOLLOWS

Recipients of the 38th Canada Awards for Excellence, 2022

EXCELLENCE, INNOVATION AND WELLNESS®

This award is based on Excellence Canada's Excellence, Innovation and Wellness® Standard which was developed by Excellence Canada in association with its partners and professionals from across Canada.

Order of Excellence Recipient

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver – Vancouver, British Columbia

Gold Award Recipient

MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI) – Bromont, Québec

Silver Award Recipient

Gestisoft Inc. – Montréal, Québec

Bronze Award Recipient

Équipe Logan Entrepreneur Paysagiste – Prévost, Québec

HEALTHY WORKPLACE ®

The Excellence Canada Healthy Workplace® Standard was developed in partnership with Health Canada and in association with professionals from the health and wellness sectors.

Platinum Recipient

Workplace Safety North – North Bay, Ontario

Gold Award Recipients

Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) – Toronto, Ontario

– TELUS Communications Inc. – Vancouver, British Columbia

– Wajax Corporation – Mississauga, Ontario

MENTAL HEALTH AT WORK ® AWARD

This award is based on Excellence Canada's - Mental Health at Work® framework. The Mental Health at Work® framework was developed by Excellence Canada in association with mental health and work safety professionals from across Canada, and the requirements incorporate principles and practices as outlined in the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace.

Order of Excellence Award Recipient

Bell Canada – Verdun , Québec

Gold Award Recipients

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) – Toronto, Ontario

– Liquor Control Board of Ontario – Toronto, Ontario

TELUS Communications Inc. – Vancouver, British Columbia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) – Toronto, Ontario

– The University of British Columbia – Vancouver, British Columbia

– Wajax Corporation – Mississauga, Ontario

Silver Award Recipients

Air Canada – Montreal, Quebec

Montreal, Quebec University of Ottawa – Ottawa, Ontario

Certificate of Merit – Essentials Recipient

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care – Penetanguishene, Ontario

ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

This award is based on Excellence Canada's Organizational Excellence Standard which was developed by Excellence Canada in association with its partners and professionals from across Canada. It is a robust yet flexible framework that uses a data-driven assessment to find gaps and opportunities for continual improvement in all private and public sector organizations, businesses, and institutions. Through Organizational Excellence Standard implementation and certification, organizations will adopt best practices for sustained excellence and peak performance.

Gold Award Recipients

Enterprise Technology Strategy, Government Information Technology Ontario (GovTechON), Ministry of Public & Business Service Delivery – Toronto, Ontario

– The Corporation of The Town of Aurora – Aurora, Ontario

Certificate of Merit – Essentials Recipient

A Plus Creative Inc. – York, Ontario

RECOGNITION OF ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

From time-to-time, the Excellence Canada Board of Governors recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to Canadian society and/or the global human condition. Past Award recipients have included Dr. David Suzuki, former Prime Minister The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Lt.-General The Honourable Roméo A. Dallaire, The Honourable Flora MacDonald, Sir Richard Branson, Mr. Rick Hansen, Ms. Margaret Trudeau, Rick Mercer, Bianca Andreescu and Mr. Chris Hadfield.

This year, in keeping with the Summit theme "Moving Forward with Excellence", the Board of Governors is presenting the Special Recognition of Achievement Award to:

Mary Deacon , C.M., Chair, Bell Let's Talk, in recognition of lifelong commitment to making a difference in mental health, and leadership of Bell Let's Talk.

, C.M., Chair, Talk, in recognition of lifelong commitment to making a difference in mental health, and leadership of Bell Let's Talk. Mitch Fairrais , Founder Board Member, Socks 4 Souls Canada, in recognition of the charitable work creating and directing the Socks 4 Souls initiative.

, Founder Board Member, Socks 4 Souls Canada, in recognition of the charitable work creating and directing the Socks 4 Souls initiative. Phyllis Webstad , Founder and Ambassador, Orange Shirt Society, in recognition of outstanding initiative in the creation of Orange Shirt Day to remember the tragedy of the residential schools and for the pursuit of truth and reconciliation for the Indigenous Peoples of Canada.

