EXBC by Express Ca Corp is pleased to announce for immediate Canadian Press Release, PaySprint, the new mobile app available through Google Play Store and Apple App Store, providing a fastest, affordable, and secure method of sending and receiving money, paying invoices, and conveniently getting paid anytime and anywhere.

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - PaySprint is quickly becoming the popular choice among Canadians, providing a fast, secure, and affordable method for sending and receiving money, paying bills, and invoices and getting paid, anytime, and anywhere. Many small/medium Canadian businesses including not-for-profit organizations are benefiting from the cost-effective and easy way of receiving funds from customers or members while streamlining and simplifying business administration processes. The simple method of creating and sending custom invoices to customers has made PaySprint the preferred way of accepting payment by small business owners, consultants, and many business professionals in Canada.

PaySprint through its no fee payment gateway is also committed to helping Churches and other not-profit organizations easily engage on business administration processes as well as provide an avenue for their members to easily give their offerings and donations, and other giving through an easy and quick method without any bank fees and charges.

Whilst PaySprint seamlessly connects merchants (businesses/organizations) with the client/public, it also enables merchant to send, accept and receive payments through the Mobile App (available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store), Secure online and through Web Payment Gateway (through the API).

Withdrawal of funds from PaySprint Account is free of cost to both Users and Merchants.

Setting up a PaySprint Account is easy! Individuals and Business owners simply need to download the mobile app (which is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store), provide necessary information and the account is available in a matter of minutes. Or simply sign up for free online at paysprint.net as a consumer or merchant account.

Merchants can accept and receive payment from both PaySprint Users and Non-User on their website by integrating the merchant API which is available in the merchant account.

Start accepting payment through PaySprint by sharing your Unique PaySprint Account number with customers, members, families, and friends.

Schedule a meeting with product specialist team using the link below:

https://calendly.com/info-21663/paysprint-meeting

SOURCE EXBC by Express Ca Corp

For further information: If you would like to receive more information about PaySprint, kindly contact PaySprint Business Dev Team at 1 888 469 0999 or email [email protected] Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm EST.