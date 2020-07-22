Exadel Meets Growth Projections, Secures New Clients And Expands Senior Management Team In Second Quarter Of 2020

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), an enterprise software development company, today announced strong momentum in the second quarter of 2020, including increased sales, the addition of new clients, several new projects and the expansion of its C-level team with two senior level appointments. The company's achievements are particularly noteworthy in the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The distributed Agile development model Exadel employs is central to its ability to withstand economic challenges as it helps clients realize digital transformation across the globe.

Specifically, in the second quarter, Exadel:

Maintained its growth projections for 2020

Increased repeat business from existing clients

Leveraged additional projects via distributed Agile development

Deepened its senior management bench strength with new positions of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Delivery Officer

"Exadel has always had a distributed Agile development approach to help clients achieve success," explained Fima Katz, CEO of Exadel. "We have teams across the globe who have been working in a distributed manner since the formation of the company. While other companies are struggling to adjust quickly to a remote workplace reality, Exadel provides the infrastructure, resources, technology and talent needed to easily adapt and thrive despite great disruptions such as COVID-19.

Exadel has locations across three continents. Its team of highly specialized software engineers has helped numerous high profile brands and enterprise organizations – many Fortune 500 entities – build and deliver everything from custom software projects to complete product platforms from the ground up.

In addition to impressive results for the second quarter, the company also announced the addition of two new positions and members of its senior management team. Elena Krukovskaya has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer (COO), and Alexey Girzhadovich assumes the role of Chief Delivery Officer (CDO).

Krukovskaya began working at Exadel in 2008 as a human resources manager where she established Exadel's policies around people, operations and processes. As COO, Krukovskaya will be responsible for managing Exadel's global operations to meet business goals and objectives.

Girzhadovich is an accomplished leader and previously served in multiple roles at Exadel. He brings a lengthy track record of working with high-growth software companies. As Chief Delivery Officer, Girzhadovich will implement a coherent project delivery strategy with a focus on teams, processes, efficiency and profitability.

"Achieving success during these challenging times is a testament to Exadel's ability to deliver exceptional software engineering services that help our clients realize their business goals," said Katz. "Exadel has a winning formula and we look forward to continued growth in the future."

Exadel is an enterprise software development company supporting organizations at all stages of their digital transformation journey. We help companies redefine the way they do business by developing core digital solutions, software products and platforms, and helping them transition to the cloud. Exadel is a leader in distributed Agile development, leveraging resources globally for continuous delivery, even during times of great disruption. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Exadel has more than 1,000 engineers in 23 offices across the USA, Europe and Asia. We produce a variety of original products, frameworks, platforms and solutions for high profile brands across many industries—from media and publishing, finance, retail and e-commerce, to healthcare, wellness, high tech and transportation. Learn more at exadel.com

SOURCE Exadel

