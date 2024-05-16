Exactis Innovation and PeriPharm Forge Strategic Collaboration to Advance Real-World Evidence Studies

MONTREAL, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Exactis Innovation (Exactis), the National Centre of Excellence in personalized medicine dedicated to enhancing cancer survivorship through data-driven decisions, and Peripharm, a leader in the field of pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research, announce a collaboration that will establish a comprehensive resource hub for real-world evidence (RWE) studies.

Exactis has established itself as a pivotal contributor in the healthcare ecosystem, boasting a Pan-Canadian real-world insights generation platform encompassing 10,000 patients and a robust network comprising 16 cancer care institutions across Canada. Exactis serves as a vital conduit for gathering molecular and clinical data critical for advancing research initiatives.

Aligned with Exactis' real-world insights platform, PeriPharm has contributed to the success of several health economic outcomes research and market access initiatives, and brings to the table its innovative PROxy Network, designed to collect Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs). This collaboration will harness the comprehensive data resources of Exactis and the PRO collection capabilities of PeriPharm.

The synergy between PeriPharm and Exactis enables the generation of patient-centered evidence essential for informing clinical decisions, addressing market needs, and supporting robust decision-making processes within government agencies and the pharmaceutical industry. By leveraging real-world data and PROs, these initiatives aim to drive meaningful advancements in healthcare outcomes and contribute to the collective mission of improving patient care.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to harness the power of real-world evidence in driving healthcare innovation," stated Jean Lachaine, Partner at PeriPharm. "Through this collaboration, we aim to facilitate the development of evidence-based solutions that resonate with patient needs and ultimately enhance healthcare outcomes."

Kostas Trakas, CEO at Exactis, added, "Our partnership with PeriPharm underscores our commitment to empowering the healthcare ecosystem with actionable insights derived from real-world data. Together with our government and industry partners, we are poised to catalyze transformative advancements in cancer care and beyond."

For pharmaceutical industry partners interested in collaborating with Peripharm and Exactis on RWE studies/projects, please contact Lester Poon at [email protected].

About PeriPharm:

PeriPharm is a Canadian company specializing in pharmacoeconomics and outcomes research. Their mission is to offer high-quality and diversified services to ensure optimal market access. They have recently launched the PROxy Network, an innovative research platform that enables the generation of patient-centered evidence. The PROxy Network goes beyond conventional methods of generating RWE, highlights the outcomes that matter most to patients and places their voice at the core of healthcare decisions.

About Exactis Innovation:

Exactis is a Canadian not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving cancer survivorship by empowering the healthcare ecosystem with data-driven insights. Their Network has created the most comprehensive pan-Canadian real-world insights generation platform. Exactis is working towards better patient outcomes, longer lives, and a more efficient healthcare system.

