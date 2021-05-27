exactEarth to Announce Q2 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - exactEarth Ltd. (TSX: XCT), a leading provider of Satellite AIS data services, announces that it will issue its Q2 fiscal 2021 financial results at 6:30am EDT on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Peter Mabson, CEO, and Sean Maybee, CFO, will host a conference call that morning at 8:30am EDT to discuss the Company's results.

Webcast Information:

Live webcast: https://bit.ly/3o8wQiW or via the exactEarth website. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the call.

Dial-In Information:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-231-8191

Local Dial-In Number: 647-427-7450

Dial-in Replay Information:

Replay Dial-In Number: 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056

Replay Password: 6945348

Dial-In Replay Availability: 06.10.21 to 06.17.21

About exactEarth Ltd.

exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world's oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth's second-generation constellation, exactViewTM RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth's surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites. www.exactearth.com

