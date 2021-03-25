exactEarth Launches exactAIS Platinum Plus Service - Taking Real-Time Global AIS Vessel Tracking to a New Level

CAMBRIDGE, ON, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - exactEarth Ltd. ("the Company") (TSX: XCT), announces the launch of exactAIS Platinum Plus, the newest member of the Company's industry-leading exactAIS® family of global real-time AIS vessel identification and tracking data services.

The addition of Platinum Plus to the exactAIS family augments the Company's real-time satellite AIS capability through the addition of thousands of coastal and vessel-based terrestrial AIS receivers to raise exactAIS performance to an unprecedented level. The additional AIS receivers will provide significantly enhanced vessel detection in ports and regions of high vessel density to deliver the ultimate in real-time global AIS vessel identification and location data services.

At the core of the exactAIS family of services is exactView RT, the Company's second-generation satellite constellation. exactView RT consists of 58 payloads that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites and is capable of delivering AIS data services from any vessel, anywhere on the globe, relaying that data securely to customers in real-time.

"exactEarth pioneered commercial satellite AIS, and our continued pledge to our customers and partners is to always provide them with the best in global AIS service performance and reliability", said Peter Mabson, exactEarth CEO. "Today, we continue to fulfill that pledge by launching our Platinum Plus service which raises our performance bar even higher. Platinum Plus will further enhance the service level we can offer our customers, and we believe it will be essential for companies who are developing advanced analytics for surveillance, fisheries and fleet management markets."

Platinum Plus will track and identify more than 600,000 AIS equipped vessels globally - of which approximately 250,000 of those vessels are in daily operation - with industry leading update rates and lowest available data latency.

Platinum Plus is available in a wide range of data delivery methods, formats and area or vessel list filtering to meet the full range of customer and partner needs. For more information, please visit our website at www.exactearth.com

About exactEarth Ltd.

exactEarth is a leading provider of global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions. Since its formation in 2009, exactEarth has pioneered a powerful new method of maritime surveillance called Satellite AIS and has delivered to its clients a view of maritime behaviours across all regions of the world's oceans unrestricted by terrestrial limitations. exactEarth's second-generation constellation, exactView RT, securely relays satellite-detected AIS vessel signals from any location on the earth's surface to the ground in seconds – thus enabling global real-time vessel tracking. This unique capability consists of 58 advanced satellite payloads designed and built by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. under agreement with exactEarth and that are hosted onboard the Iridium NEXT constellation of satellites. www.exactearth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding exactEarth's future plans, anticipated actions taken by holders of convertible debentures, our ability to continue as a going concern, objectives or economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, including statements regarding, among other things, expectations of actions taken by holders of convertible debentures and the impact of the conversion on the Company's momentum, customer and partner relationships and growth of recurring subscription revenue. exactEarth uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by exactEarth in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors exactEarth believes are appropriate under the relevant circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to exactEarth's expectations and predictions is subject to any number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many factors could cause exactEarth's actual results, historical financial statements, or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors include, without limitation: uncertainty in the global economic environment; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; delays in the purchasing decisions of exactEarth's customers; the competition exactEarth faces in its industry and/or marketplace; the further delayed launch of satellites, the anticipated benefits of the A&R SABA; the financial impact of the Myriota transaction; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customers and the market generally, the reduced scope of significant existing contracts; and the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of exactEarth's products or services.

For further information: INVESTORS: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 416-247-9652, [email protected]

