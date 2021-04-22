EX.CO Acquires Video Technology Company Cedato, Expanding AI Capabilities in Its Interactive Content and Video Solutions Platform

EX.CO is doubling down on technology that can smartly pair content with ads for its publisher audience, so it offers the best return for publishers and a highly engaging, seamless experience for readers. With this move, EX.CO's partners will benefit from:

Projected revenue increase for publishers with optimized contextual matching

for publishers with optimized contextual matching 40% faster loading times & speed on-site which improves page performance & UX

which improves page performance & UX Predictive content solutions using AI to ideally match content, ads, placement & user

using AI to ideally match content, ads, placement & user New mobile, CTV & header bidding options via an advanced white label ad server

options via an advanced white label ad server Better reporting, control & transparency all accessed on a easy to use dashboard

"This acquisition comes after a prime year of evolution and growth for EX.CO, in which we both launched and scaled our offering for businesses, as well as expanded our partnerships with some of the biggest and most innovative media companies in the world," said Tom Pachys, CEO & Founder at EX.CO. "I'm very excited about Cedato's technology and its ability to drive revenues across platforms while maintaining a great user experience. It perfectly complements what we have been building and will be a huge benefit to both our partners and Cedato's client base."

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with the EX.CO team," said Ron Dick, CEO & Founder at Cedato. "Since the company's inception, Cedato has been laser-focused on creating the most advanced video tools with a simple, customer-first approach. EX.CO has a similar vision, powerful technology, and a large, loyal clientele base. Working together enables us to offer cutting-edge technology to our range of global partners, continuing to lead the way with product innovation that supports the market's primary needs."

Founded in 2015, Cedato quickly established itself as a leading programmatic video platform, offering publishers and advertisers a comprehensive SaaS-based video technology stack. In addition, the company powers one of the fastest growing private video marketplaces with billions of video views each month.

About EX.CO

EX.CO is trusted by leading publishers & businesses around the globe for its all-encompassing technology with interactive content and monetization solutions. EX.CO's platform allows publishers and businesses to cut through the digital clutter and connect with their audiences in a highly engaging manner. Founded in 2012, the company today has employees around the world, and funding by investors including The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North and firstime.

