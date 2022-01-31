Ewing Morris Welcomes Amy Freedman as Head of Engagement Fund Investing

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. ("Ewing Morris") today announced the appointment of Amy Freedman as Partner and Head of Engagement Fund Investing. Amy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role at Ewing Morris, having spent the last eight years as a leading strategic advisor to boards and shareholders on matters pertaining to strategy, ESG and engagement.

Darcy Morris, CEO of Ewing Morris, said, "We are excited to have Amy join Ewing Morris. Amy expands Ewing Morris' existing strengths in engagement investing and will lead our efforts on ESG related engagements with our portfolio companies." To date, Ewing Morris has raised approximately $60 million in dedicated engagement capital for unique, value creating opportunities. Morris added, "The addition of Amy to our senior team broadens our capabilities and will expedite our ability to expand this offering to a broader investor base."

Amy Freedman remarked, "Having worked in the activism universe for almost a decade, I have had the opportunity to participate in many forms of engagement. The Ewing Morris approach, which I have witnessed firsthand, is based on a commitment to working productively with boards and management teams to drive superior returns for shareholders. It is not about glorified wins, but results." Freedman also noted that Canadian investors have limited direct access to this alternative asset class and Ewing Morris' funds provide this unique, targeted investment opportunity.

This appointment is another step in Ewing Morris' longstanding commitment to stewardship of capital as active shareholders, with the principles of long-term shareholder value realization embedded across the investment process and operations of its businesses. It is also a further demonstration of ESG and diversity as core values of the firm. Ewing Morris has built one of the leading alternative investment partnerships in Canada, demonstrating discipline and strong investment performance in the niche areas of smaller capitalization companies, high yield credit and real estate.

Amy was previously CEO of Kingsdale Advisors, a leading shareholder services and advisory firm specializing in strategic and defensive advisory, governance advisory, proxy and voting analytics and investor communications. Prior to Kingsdale, Amy spent over 15 years in capital markets as an investment banker with global firms including Stifel and Morgan Stanley in both Toronto and New York. Amy currently serves as a director on Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) and Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSX:MND). Amy holds an MBA and JD from the University of Toronto.

ABOUT EWING MORRIS:

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. is a value driven Canadian investment firm established in September 2011 by John Ewing and Darcy Morris. Our aim is to achieve preservation and growth of capital for our Limited Partners by focusing on inefficient markets. We do this by relying on fundamental analysis, high conviction and the use of flexible capital. We manage strategies with a focus on small and mid-cap companies. We manage investments for individuals as well as charitable organizations, institutions and corporations.

