Evotrux frees the freight industry with real-time solutions and an open marketplace

Open Shipping: the new standard in profitable, transparent logistics

WINNIPEG MB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Evotrux, introduces 'Open Shipping', an on-demand freight marketplace, setting a new standard in the shipping industry by simplifying the way businesses book, track, and optimize their shipments. They eliminate the hassle of calls, emails, and spreadsheets. The on-demand platform requires no IT setup or complex onboarding, empowering companies to log in and start shipping smarter.

Evotrux caters to a diverse range of businesses, from manufacturers and retailers to construction companies and food producers. Evotrux is the platform where businesses connect with trusted carrier partners to transport all types of products, from delicate food items to large-scale farm equipment. Whatever the shipping challenge may be, Evotrux is equipped to help businesses ship smarter.

"We empower shippers to save time and optimize costs while enabling carriers to effortlessly access more shipments, eliminating the need for extensive sales and marketing efforts", said Daniel Santos CEO, Evotrux. "We aim to provide businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to optimize their freight operations."

How does it work?

This is a new era in the shipping industry, ready for disruption akin to the transformations seen in the taxi, travel, and retail sectors. Evotrux is where shippers and carriers come together. Shippers - businesses that need to transport goods, and carriers - trucking companies and freight brokers, work together on a single platform, enhancing collaboration, saving time, and reducing costly errors.

Evotrux empowers carriers to provide more shippers with real-time pricing on available shipments easier than ever. Shippers can compare and negotiate rates, review carrier profiles, and then select their preferred option with the click of a button. From there, the shipper and carrier are connected through live chat, and the shipper receives live tracking updates, including time-stamped pickup and delivery statuses.

The platform also enables users to collaborate, analyse real-time market insights and make better business decisions, all designed to maximize efficiencies and streamline overall operations and improve supply chain for all.

"If you are looking for simplified logistics, all info in one place and less frustration, give them a try. We saved $95k in the first 4 months of this year", said Mike Friesen, CEO, Elmer's Manufacturing.

For more information about how Evotrux can help optimize your shipping experience, visit https://www.evotrux.com

About Evotrux

Evotrux is the only open freight marketplace (not a broker) where shippers and carriers connect directly - with no hidden fees or commissions. Leverage powerful automation and key market insights to optimize your results. No IT set-up. No complex onboarding. Just log in and start shipping smarter.

SOURCE Evotrux

Media contact: Tory Crowder Jumpstart Communications, [email protected], 416.998.9702