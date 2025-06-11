Evolve Sparkling House Crowned Canada's Top Sparkling Producer at 2025 All Canadian Wine Championships

Penticton's Sparkling Winery Takes Home Coveted National and International Titles Ahead of its Official Grand Opening

PENTICTON, BC, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Evolve Sparkling House is proudly popping corks after sweeping the sparkling wine category at this year's All Canadian Wine Championships (ACWC), earning the prestigious trophy of 'Best in Category' for its 2018 Brut Nature officially making it Canada's Best Sparkling Wine of the Year. The soon-to-open Sparkling House, located on the iconic Naramata Bench, also captured Gold for its 2018 Brut Rosé and Silver for the 2020 Brut Premiere, reaffirming its dedication to crafting exceptional sparkling wines in British Columbia.

And it's not just national recognition. Earlier this year, the 2020 Brut Premiere earned a Silver Medal and 90 points at the International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) in London, U.K.—one of the world's most respected global benchmarks for quality.

"We're absolutely thrilled by this recognition," said Ron and Shelley Mayert, owners of Evolve Sparkling House. "These wins validate our vision of dedicating an entire winery to bubbles—and prove what we've believed all along: that BC is producing sparkling wines that deserve the spotlight."

Crafted using the traditional method, all three award-winning wines reflect the unique terroir of the Okanagan Valley—an emerging region for premium sparkling thanks to its Champagne-aligned latitude and growing conditions. Each cuvée showcases the craftsmanship of winemaker Lynzee Schatz, who brings global perspective and local roots to every bottle.

"It's incredibly special to see our 2018 Brut Nature named Canada's top sparkling wine," said Schatz. "This wine is pure expression—zero dosage, zero compromise—and to see it stand out on a national stage is a moment of pride for our entire team."

Evolve Sparkling House is set to officially welcome guests later this June, offering tasting experiences and unforgettable lake views from its contemporary new home on the Naramata Bench.

While a full grand opening announcement is coming soon, today's news serves as a toast-worthy teaser—and a reminder that life's too short not to sparkle.

Stay tuned for the grand reveal. In the meantime, buy the award-winning bubbles here.

About Evolve Sparkling House

Evolve Sparkling House is a family-owned winery located in the heart of British Columbia's stunning Okanagan Valley. Specializing in sparkling wines, the winery focuses mainly on traditional method expressions, complemented by a couple crafted in the Charmat method. In addition to its sparkling portfolio, Evolve also produces a still rosé, white, and red, thoughtfully made to reflect the character and vibrancy of the region.

Blending time-honored techniques with a fresh perspective, Evolve Sparkling House is driven by the idea of pushing boundaries. Every bottle tells a story—of place, passion, and the belief that life's too short not to sparkle.

