Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund USD to Begin Trading Today on TSX

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the launch of Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund USD Unhedged ETF Units ("ESPX.U") which has closed initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol: ESPX.U.

ESPX.U seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, net of fees and expenses, the performance of the S&P 500® Index, or any successor thereto, while mitigating downside risk. ESPX.U invests primarily in the equity constituents of the S&P 500® Index, or any successor thereto, while writing covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio, at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

With over $6.3 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF and mutual fund. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

The S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index are each a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Evolve Funds. S&P® and S&P 500® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The Evolve Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Evolve Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Evolve Funds particularly or the ability of the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index to track general market performance. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. S&P Dow Jones Indices' only relationship to the Evolve Funds with respect to the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index is the licensing of the Indexes and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index are determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without regard to the Evolve Funds. S&P Dow Jpones Indices have no obligation to take the needs of the Evolve Funds or the owners of the Evolve Funds into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Evolve Funds. There is no assurance that investment products based on the S&P 500® Index or the S&P/TSX 60 Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an "investment adviser, commodity trading advisory, commodity pool operator, broker dealer, fiduciary, promoter" (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended), "expert" as enumerated within 15 U.S.C. s. 77k(a) or tax advisor. Inclusion of a security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset, nor is it considered to be investment advice or commodity trading advice.

S&P DOW JONES INDICES DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE S&P 500® INDEX AND THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY THE EVOLVE FUNDS, THE OWNERS OF THE EVOLVE FUNDS, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE S&P 500® INDEX AND THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBLITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAS NOT REVIEWED, PREPARED AND/OR CERTIFIED ANY PORTION OF, NOR DOES S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAVE ANY CONTROL OVER, THE LICENSEE PRODUCT REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS OR OTHER OFFERING MATERIALS. THERE ARE NO THIRD-PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND THE EVOLVE FUNDS OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES INDICES.

