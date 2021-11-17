Evolve Innovation Index Fund, Best Global Equity Fund Over Three Years

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce that the Evolve Innovation Index Fund ("EDGE") has won "best" global equity category at the 2021 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv ("Lipper Fund Awards"). EDGE ranked first out of 26 ETFs eligible for consideration and marks Evolve's first ever Lipper Fund Award recognition.

ETF Name Ticker Lipper Fund ETF Awards Category Award Period Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE Global Equity 3 Years

EDGE provides investors with access to global companies involved in disruptive innovation across a broad range of industries, including cybersecurity, automobile innovation, cloud computing, eGaming and eSports, robotics and automation, 5G, genomics, and fintech.

"The pandemic put many disruptive technologies into the limelight," says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve ETFs. "It would have been a much more difficult experience without things like genomics advancements leading to our vaccine, video conferencing, and streaming media. Most importantly – we have had a permanent shift towards these technologies that are going to continue to grow and shape our world in the coming years. We are very honoured to receive our first Lipper award. We'd like to thank our supporters, investors, and our team for their contributions."

One of the simplest ways to gain exposure to disruptive innovation is through an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). ETFs invest in a selection of stocks, which may or may not be linked to an index, and which trade throughout the day. Thematic ETFs provide a way for investors to acquire investments focused around a specific area or technology.

The Lipper Fund Awards are calculated based on a comparison with other ETFs in the same Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee ("CIFSC") category. The 2021 Lipper Fund Awards are given to funds that deliver consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers, for various time periods ending July 31, 2021.

"This year's Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognized the steadfast resolve of award-winning managers and firms who successfully navigated one of the sharpest market downturns and recoveries on record enabling investors to maintain a level of economic confidence amidst a backdrop of uncertainty. In a year that endured the impacts of an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis, in which markets reflected investors' emotions of shock and optimism, there was a degree of solace in having one's financial fortunes overseen by the stewardship of professional money managers. We congratulate the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners and wish Evolve ETFs continued success." Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv.

To learn more visit https://evolveetfs.com/edge/.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About Refinitiv Lipper

With a 48-year track record of independent content, Refinitiv Lipper was the first to develop fund classifications that place funds in their respective peer group. Refinitiv Lipper data covers more than 345,000 share classes in over 80 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in 47 markets. Refinitiv Lipper provides independent insight on global collective investments, including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds and fund fees and expenses. Refinitiv Lipper offers premium-quality data, fund ratings, analytical tools and global commentary through specialized product offerings. Trusted by investment professionals for more than 40 years, Refinitiv Lipper provides unparalleled expertise and insight to the funds industry.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. With $6.25 billion in revenue, over 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users across 190 countries, Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace. We provide information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence. By combining a unique open platform with best-in-class data and expertise, we connect people to choice and opportunity – driving performance, innovation and growth for our customers and partners.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2021 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

For further information: CONTACT INFORMATION: Evolve ETFs, [email protected], t. 416.214.4884, tf. 1.844.370.4884; MEDIA CONTACT, Keith Crone, [email protected], 416.966.8716