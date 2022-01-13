Evolve ETFs Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President & Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve"), joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Evolve Metaverse ETF (TSX: MESH) and open the market.

MESH seeks to provide holders of Units with long-term capital appreciation by actively investing in a diversified mix of publicly traded equity securities of issuers from North America, as well as other developed markets from around the world, that are involved in the development of the metaverse.