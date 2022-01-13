Evolve ETFs Virtually Opens the Market
Jan 13, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President & Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve"), joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Evolve Metaverse ETF (TSX: MESH) and open the market.
MESH seeks to provide holders of Units with long-term capital appreciation by actively investing in a diversified mix of publicly traded equity securities of issuers from North America, as well as other developed markets from around the world, that are involved in the development of the metaverse.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Thursday January 13, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Keith Crone, 416-214-4884, [email protected]
Share this article