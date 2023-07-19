TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Elliot Johnson, Chief Information Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Evolve ETFs, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Premium Cash Management Fund (TSX: MCAD) and US Premium Cash Management Fund (TSX: MUSD) (Collectively, the "Evolve Funds").

Evolve ETFs Opens the Market Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Evolve Funds are designed to provide investors with the ability to maximize current income, while at the same time preserving capital and maintaining liquidity, by investing primarily in Canadian dollar-denominated and U.S. dollar-denominated high-quality short term debt securities (with a term to maturity of 365 days or less), respectively.

