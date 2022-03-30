Evolve ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President & Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve"), joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF (TSX: TECE) and open the market.

TECE provides investors with 125% exposure to big tech through the FANGMA stocks – Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc.), Amazon, Netflix, Google, Microsoft and Apple. To learn more, visit EvolveETFs.com/tece.