Evolve ETFs Opens the Market
Mar 30, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President & Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve"), joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF (TSX: TECE) and open the market.
TECE provides investors with 125% exposure to big tech through the FANGMA stocks – Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc.), Amazon, Netflix, Google, Microsoft and Apple. To learn more, visit EvolveETFs.com/tece.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies.
Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St W.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Keith H. Crone, EVP, Head of Marketing, (416) 697-5152
