Evolve ETFs Closes The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Raj Lala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve ETFs ("Evolve" or the "Company"), and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Bitcoin ETF (TSX:EBIT &TSX:EBIT.U) by Evolve ETFs and close the market.

EBIT is one of the world's first Bitcoin ETFs designed to provide investors with access to physical Bitcoin.

