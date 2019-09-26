Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF (TSX:PREF) Begins Trading on TSX

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the launch of the Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF ("PREF"). PREF has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol PREF.

"We are pleased to provide Canadian investors with another preferred share option," said Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve ETFs. "In the past year the performance of the Canadian preferred market has been challenging and historically this has led to tax loss selling pressure at year end. PREF may be an ideal solution for investors who are considering tax loss selling and still want to remain invested in the asset class through a portfolio of Canadian preferred shares with high credit quality, stable dividends, and currently trading close to par."

PREF seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Dividend Stability Canada Preferred Share Index ("Pref Index"). The Pref Index measures the performance of 50 preferred equity securities of companies listed on the TSX, based on market capitalization, with a credit rating of at least P3L or higher (S&P Global Ratings Canada or DBRS group of companies). Any rate reset preferred shares will have a minimum coupon on its reset date.

The Pref Index will include up to a maximum of 50 preferred equity securities that have a market price closest to par. The composition of the Pref Index is published in September and adjusted annually. The Pref Index is published in Canadian dollars.

The Solactive Dividend Stability Canada Preferred Share Index is an Index of Solactive AG and is calculated and distributed by Solactive AG. Additional information regarding the Index is available at www.Solactive.com.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs on September 20, 2017. As a leader in thematic ETFs, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, we create investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees, expenses and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in per unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

PREF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade name or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards PREF, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the financial instrument. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade name for the purpose of use in connection with the financial instrument constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in PREF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in PREF.

