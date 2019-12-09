Evolve Announces Special Distributions for the Gold Miners Split Corp.

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") on behalf of Gold Miners Split Corp. announces the Capital Gains Dividend payable as non-cash notional distribution amount per unit ("Notional Distribution") for Gold Miners Split Corp. (the "Evolve Fund") for the period ending December 16, 2019.

Unitholders of record on December 16, 2019 will receive Notional Distribution payable on or about December 23, 2019 as indicated in the table below:

Evolve Fund Ticker Distribution Rate Per Unit Gold Miners Split Corp GLC $1.77003746

These amounts are for Capital Gains Dividend only, which will be re-invested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. The Capital Gains Dividend does not include any regular quarterly distribution amounts.

Holders of Class A Shares are entitled to receive any dividends that the Board of Directors may declare subject to the prior rights of the holders of Preferred Shares. If the Company realizes capital gains on the sale of Portfolio Securities and would be liable to pay tax thereon, the Company may declare a Capital Gains Dividend on the Class A Shares. No dividends or other distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares in any month as long as any dividends on the Preferred Shares are then in arrears or so long as the NAV per Unit is equal to or less than $15.00. At this time, other than for tax purposes, the Board of Directors does not anticipate declaring dividends in respect of the Class A Shares.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with cumulative preferential quarterly cash dividends, the amount of which is fixed by the board of directors of the Company in respect of each three-year term of the Company; and (ii) on May 31, 2022 (the "Termination Date") to pay the holders of the Preferred Shares an amount per Preferred Share equal to $10.00 per Preferred Share (the "Preferred Share Repayment Amount"). The quarterly cash distribution will be $0.15 per Preferred Share ($0.60 per annum), representing a yield of 6.0% per annum on the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred Share until the Termination Date. The Preferred Shares are not rated.

Evolve, the manager of the Company, provides investment advisory services and portfolio management services to the Company.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Company on the Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading platforms (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first suite of ETFs via the Toronto Stock Exchange in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, we create investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

