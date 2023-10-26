Evolve and TransAlta host Ministers Neudorf and Wilson at the Tent Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage Project Site

CROWSNEST PASS, AB, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Partners Evolve Power (Evolve) and TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) hosted a site tour at their Tent Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage Project (TM-PHES) in the Crowsnest Pass, AB, on October 17, 2023. Evolve and TransAlta jointly own the TM-PHES in a 50:50 partnership.

Evolve CEO Peter Doyle (far left) discusses the TM-PHES project with, from left to right: MLA Chantelle de Jonge, TransAlta EVP Aron Willis, Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson, Evolve CDO Will Bridge, Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf, and Piikani Nation Council Member Martin Iron Shirt. (CNW Group/Evolve Power Ltd.)

The TM-PHES is a 320 MW / 4,955 MWh pumped hydro energy storage project located at the former Tent Mountain mine site, 20 km west of Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass. In April 2023, Evolve and TransAlta partnered to jointly develop the project which will produce on-demand, low-carbon electricity capable of powering up to 400,000 Albertan homes simultaneously for more than 15 hours. Additionally, the project provides critical infrastructure to support the energy transition in Alberta and helps keep power prices low for all Albertans, something Minister Wilson noted during the tour: "The potential of pumped hydro energy storage at Tent Mountain in the Crowsnest Pass represents a significant and important investment opportunity for the region. We were pleased to spend time touring the location for the proposed unique power facility and gain an understanding of their work to partner with the Piikani Nation. We look forward to working with leaders like TransAlta and Evolve Power to help meet Alberta's power needs and our vision for a clean, reliable, and affordable power grid."

Minister Neudorf added: "This project has the potential to be an important part of the renewable ecosystem for Alberta, particularly in bolstering grid reliability in the years to come. Our province is at the forefront of innovative solutions to meet our growing electricity needs and this project is just the latest example of the critical work being done in Alberta."

The TM-PHES is currently going through final feasibility design and permitting. Construction is targeted to start as early as 2026 with a commercial operation date between 2028 and 2030, subject to regulatory, commercial, and engineering considerations.

