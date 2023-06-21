evolutionQ Selected by World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer for 2023 Cohort

The World Economic Forum announces selection of the 100 most promising Technology

Pioneers; companies that are tackling such issues as cybersecurity, sustainability, climate change and healthcare.

This year's cohort includes representation from 31 economies on six continents.

The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here. [http://wef.ch/techpioneers23]

WATERLOO, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - evolutionQ, the Canadian company that enables secure, seamless, and resilient quantum-safe key management deployments, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". The startup, a spin-off founded by University of Waterloo professors, Dr. Michele Mosca, Dr. Norbert Lütkenhaus, and Dr. David Jao, delivers robust software that is revolutionizing the field of quantum-safe cryptography.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

"We're excited to welcome evolutionQ to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "evolutionQ and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together public and private sector to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, evolutionQ CEO, Michele Mosca, will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

"We are honored to be counted among the distinguished Technology Pioneers." said Mosca. "Digital security is a critical concern across all industries, and we are grateful for the opportunity to shape the public conversation on key issues in global cybersecurity. Together with the World Economic Forum, we look forward to driving meaningful change and advancing the agenda for a quantum-safe future."

evolutionQ is proud to be among the three companies representing Canada in this global cohort, which includes startups from 31 economies, with a third of the companies led by woman chief executives.

More information on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here.

About evolutionQ

evolutionQ was co-founded by leading cryptography experts, Dr. Michele Mosca, Dr. Norbert Lütkenhaus, and Dr. David Jao. With offices in Waterloo, Canada, and Aachen, Germany, evolutionQ delivers robust software that is revolutionizing the field of quantum-safe cryptography. Their flagship software, BasejumpQDN™ enables simple and scalable multi-vendor deployments of quantum-safe QKD networks, with plug & play agility to navigate the changing threat landscape. For more information about evolutionQ, the Basejump family of products, and to view career opportunities, please visit: https://evolutionq.com.

For further information: Contact Information: evolutionQ, Mercedes Gilroy, Director, Marketing, [email protected]