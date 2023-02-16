EVOLUTIONQ ADDS FORMER NIST CYBERSECURITY LEADER DONNA DODSON TO WORLD-CLASS LEADERSHIP TEAM

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - evolutionQ has hired Donna Dodson as their Senior Strategy Advisor.

At evolutionQ, Dodson will work with the Executive Leadership Team on the strategic direction of the company as they scale their technology offerings, centred around their flagship software, BasejumpQDN™. Quantum Delivery Networks (QDN) are a critical emerging category in the cybersecurity space as public and private entities prepare their digital infrastructures for quantum-safe migration.

Dodson has an extensive background in cybersecurity, standards, risk management and cryptography. During her 35-year career in the United States federal government, Donna held technical and policy leadership positions at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the US Department of Commerce. Donna led NIST's cybersecurity program to develop standards, guidelines, best practices and other resources for use by government and industry. Donna was the inaugural director of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence. She was selected to be a NIST Fellow, the highest technical and scientific position at NIST. As the Commerce Department's cybersecurity advisor, Donna counseled the Secretary and represented the department in strategic technical, policy and decision-making forums.

Donna received two Department of Commerce Gold Medals and three NIST Bronze Medals. She was a Fed 100 Award winner for her innovations in cybersecurity and was included in the top 10 influential people in government information security. Donna has been recognized as one of DC's Top 50 Women in Tech. She received both the Presidential Rank Award and the Samuel J Heyman Service to America Medal, two of the highest honors in the US government.

"Donna has been a tremendous supporter of the broad quantum-safe ecosystem for over a decade" said Michele Mosca, CEO of evolutionQ. "We are absolutely delighted to have her on our team helping us deploy a much-needed new generation of quantum-safe solutions."

"I am looking forward to working with Michele Mosca, Norbert Lütkenhaus and the entire evolutionQ team" said Dodson, and continued "Effective cryptography has been my life's work and I'm thrilled to be making quantum-safe key management deployments secure, seamless, and resilient."

evolutionQ was co-founded by leading cryptography experts, Dr. Michele Mosca, Dr. Norbert Lütkenhaus, and Dr. David Jao. With offices in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada, and Aachen, Germany, evolutionQ delivers robust software that is revolutionizing the field of quantum-safe cryptography. The pioneered Quantum Delivery Network (QDN) technology to ensure quantum-safe key management deployments are secure, seamless, and resilient. For more information about evolutionQ and to view career opportunities, please visit: https://evolutionq.com.

