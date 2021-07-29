Evo Car Share's fleet of vehicles now available in Victoria

BCAA's mobility solution adds a flexible, environmentally friendly new choice for getting around Greater Victoria as part of the area's broader, sustainable transportation network while also helping to take more cars off the road.

Dave Wharf, Evo's Senior Manager of Business Operations, grew up in Victoria and is excited by the amount of local excitement around Evo Car Share. "We're thrilled that Victorians can now stay mobile with Evo. We've already seen enormous excitement and hundreds of locals signing up before launch."

"Data shows that every Evo removes an average of nine personal vehicles from the road," says Wharf, "We could not be more proud that Evo is here to improve local connectivity and reduce the carbon footprint of Victoria travelers for the months and years ahead."

Starting with 80 of the latest Toyota Prius low-emission hybrids, Evo Members in Victoria will be able to pick up and drop off an Evo anywhere within a 20-square km downtown Home Zone, or at special satellites zones at University of Victoria as well as Camosun College's Lansdowne campus. Evo offers free parking at most meters and in designated parkade spots, as well as on the street in residential areas.

With its full fleet of four-door hybrid cars with room for five passengers, cargo space, bike and ski racks, Evo is designed as a convenient, flexible and sustainable option, to give Victorians another way to get where they need to go, and as travel restrictions ease, to explore more of what the city and further afield has to offer, with special rates for longer trips.

Evo's parent, BCAA, was founded in Victoria 115 years ago by a group of early motoring enthusiasts and car owners. It has maintained deep connections with the community ever since, serving Victorians with Roadside Assistance and an evolving range of mobility, membership and insurance services, including in person at its Hillside Service Location and BCAA Auto Service Centre on Bay Street.

How it works

Members use a smartphone app or tap a membership card for quick access to Evo's shared fleet of hybrid vehicles based on the driving time they need – per minute, hour or day. Instead of paying out of pocket for the usual costs of car ownership costs, Evo includes gas, parking, insurance, vehicle maintenance and unlimited kilometres.

Special Incentives

Right now, Victoria residents can get access to special incentives including Free Membership + 30 driving minutes.

Evo Car Share is open to everyone with a drivers' license and two years of driving history. BCAA Members always receive free Evo registration ($35 CAD value) and a 10% usage credit. For more details, to learn how Evo works and to sign up, visit evo.ca/Victoria.

