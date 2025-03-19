Evnia Announces Strategic Partnership With UL Solutions

MONTREAL, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Evnia, a leader in environmental compliance and ecofee management, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science. This partnership aims to provide companies with optimized solutions for managing their regulatory obligations related to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and environmental compliance.

"At Evnia, our mission is to simplify ecofee management for our clients. This partnership with UL Solutions allows us to take a step further toward excellence by offering in-depth technical expertise combined with a global perspective on environmental challenges, especially for U.S.-based companies facing new EPR laws," said François Parent, General Manager of Evnia." We are very pleased to collaborate with such a respected organization as UL Solutions to help our clients navigate this constantly evolving regulatory landscape."

UL Solutions, recognized as a leader in compliance-assistance and safety services, will provide its expertise and in-depth knowledge of the North American retail product compliance space. This collaboration aims to help companies meet EPR requirements as well as product compliance obligations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Evnia, a company that shares our commitment to compliance and innovation," said Kieran Callahan, general manager of the Supply Chain Insights group at UL Solutions. "This partnership enables UL Solutions to introduce its customers to a proven and scalable EPR reporting solution backed by years of experience to help companies meet this evolving market challenge."

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to provide robust regulatory compliance support to industries such as retail, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and automotive, simplifying ecofee reporting processes while helping these companies adhere to the rigorous compliance expectations of environmental standards across North America.

To learn more about this partnership, visit https://www.ul.com/insights/ul-solutions-expands-partner-network-provide-services-extended-producer-responsibility

About Evnia, Environmental Compliance Group

Evnia is a North American leader in ecofee management and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs. For 20 years, Evnia has been helping businesses simplify their environmental obligations while optimizing compliance and reporting management. We are environmental compliance simplified.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

