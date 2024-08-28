New generation BESS delivers exceptional value for large-scale energy storage projects.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO), a fully integrated battery energy storage system (BESS) provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, announces EVLO SYNERGY, a new 5-megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS in a 20-foot enclosure. EVLO SYNERGY is the latest addition to EVLO's portfolio of BESS products dedicated to the integration of renewable energy, participation to capacity services, and the resiliency of the electrical grid.

Engineered to serve the evolving needs of today's market, EVLO SYNERGY's high energy density unlocks a highly competitive cost of ownership for large-scale projects at the heart of modern energy infrastructure. Its efficient design reduces land use, construction materials, and project timelines, making it the optimal solution for large-scale projects.

"This launch is a significant expansion of our portfolio, emphasizing our commitment to advanced, safe, and cost-effective energy solutions that support our customers' requirements for clean energy projects," says Sonia St-Arnaud, president and CEO of EVLO. "As with all of our solutions, EVLO SYNERGY is supported by EVLO's best-in-class customer experience, which ensures a collaborative partnership throughout a project's entire lifecycle."

System specifications:

Nominal energy capacity of 5 MWh and a versatile duration of 2-4 hours.

Fully tested and integrated, minimizing onsite work.

End-to-end fire safety: Meets NFPA 69 standard and is UL 9540 certified.

Running for up to 9,125 cycles over 25 years without the need for battery replacements.

EVLO SYNERGY combines the latest high-density lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) technology and EVLO's top-tier integration capabilities. It comes with industry-leading operation and maintenance service to ensure peak system performance and optimize return on investment across the entire project lifecycle.

EVLO SYNERGY is leveraged by EVLOGIX Site Controller and Asset Manager, EVLO's NERC CIP-ready energy management system (EMS). EVLO's portfolio also includes EVLOFLEX, a utility-scale BESS.

Energy storage provides frequency regulation, peak shaving, capacity services, renewable energy integration, and a range of other cost-effective grid stabilizing services. Globally, energy storage capacity is projected to exceed 1 terawatt-hour by 2030. This rapid growth, coupled with the increasing size of individual projects, will necessitate that energy storage adoption be as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Next-generation, high-density solutions like EVLO SYNERGY are critical in helping utilities provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity while ensuring long-term grid security and resilience.

EVLO will unveil EVLO SYNERGY at the renewable industry conference RE+ in Anaheim, California. Visit Booth #N89019 on September 10, 2024, at 4 p.m. for an exclusive presentation.

About EVLO Energy Storage Inc.

EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO) is a fully integrated battery energy storage systems and solutions provider and subsidiary of Hydro-Québec. EVLO's utility-scale battery energy storage systems and controls software deliver superior safety and reliability backed by decades of R&D. Its comprehensive services are led by a veteran team of industry experts passionate about partnering with customers to build a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

