Evidence Partners Awarded FedDev Ontario Funding to Accelerate Company's Innovation and Growth Plans

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Evidence Partners® Inc., provider of the world's first AI-enabled literature review automation software, DistillerSR™, today announced it has received $900,000 in financing from the Government of Canada's FedDev Ontario regional development agency. FedDev Ontario provides services and programs to support innovation and economic growth in southern Ontario. More specifically, the agency's business scale up and productivity stream helps companies, such as Evidence Partners, accelerate the development of new, innovative technologies and entry into new markets to become globally competitive.

"This additional financing will play a critical role in expanding our footprint in the global medical device regulatory market and the health economics research market," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO, Evidence Partners. "We continue to see increasing demand for DistillerSR as medical researchers seek to automate the manual, error-prone, and time-consuming literature review process – a cornerstone for evidence-based research and vital for organizations currently conducting research on COVID-19."

"I want to congratulate Evidence Partners for their ingenuity and hard work in developing software that will assist in the fight against COVID-19. This is another great example of a Kanata company leading the way in creating innovative solutions for the future," said Karen McCrimmon, MP, Kanata-Carleton.

Since April of 2020, 57 global healthcare organizations have been using DistillerSR to conduct COVID-19 research. Evidence Partners has also provided medical researchers with a free data set consisting of nearly 65,000 references identified by DistillerSR's artificial intelligence capabilities from more than 200,000 citations.

DistillerSR is used by pharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations, as well as universities, governments, and NGOs. The cloud-based platform brings together AI and sophisticated workflow automation to make completing systematic literature reviews faster, more accurate, and more cost effective than any other method. As a result, DistillerSR enables researchers to produce high quality evidence quickly to inform critical health policies, clinical practice guidelines, and regulatory submissions.

